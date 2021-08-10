Cotija’s chips, salsa and guacamole are back at pop-up

The search for Petaluma’s beloved Cotija chips and salsa started shortly after Cotija restaurant’s closure in 2012 and after nearly a decade, has culminated in its revival as a monthly pop-up offering that has original Cotija fans clamoring for more. The search started with one Petaluman’s passion for the restaurant’s chips and salsa, and with the help of the social media, would eventually inspire one of the restaurateurs’ daughters to revive Cotija’s chips and salsa, as well as their much loved guacamole.