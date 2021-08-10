Severe storms remain possible tonight

Two round of severe thunderstorms have left a trail of damage across Michigan in the last 24 hours, and we'll need to get through at least one more. We remain on the lookout for strong to severe thunderstorms tonight, set to roll in with an approaching cold front. Trends have been leaning more and more toward the storms favoring the southern half of Mid-Michigan, anywhere from Mt. Pleasant and the Tri-Cities to the south and east. We'll look for the storms to roll in near Mt. Pleasant around 10:00 PM, and continue east through 2:00 - 3:00 AM. Like the storms on Tuesday night, we are most concerned about the potential for damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes and large hail are also a possibility. Make sure that you have a way to receive warnings throughout the night, nd keep track of the storms with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!