Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Severe storms remain possible tonight

By Bryan Bachman
WNEM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo round of severe thunderstorms have left a trail of damage across Michigan in the last 24 hours, and we'll need to get through at least one more. We remain on the lookout for strong to severe thunderstorms tonight, set to roll in with an approaching cold front. Trends have been leaning more and more toward the storms favoring the southern half of Mid-Michigan, anywhere from Mt. Pleasant and the Tri-Cities to the south and east. We'll look for the storms to roll in near Mt. Pleasant around 10:00 PM, and continue east through 2:00 - 3:00 AM. Like the storms on Tuesday night, we are most concerned about the potential for damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes and large hail are also a possibility. Make sure that you have a way to receive warnings throughout the night, nd keep track of the storms with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Extreme Weather#The Tri Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentcbs3duluth.com

Strong to severe storms possible for Friday

This evening and tonight: The rest of this evening looks to remain warm and muggy, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Depoints are in the mid to upper 60s, which is noticeable. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH. For tonight, it is a mild and muggy one with temperatures in the upper 60s to even lower 70s with mostly clear skies overhead. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.
Environmentsiouxlandnews.com

Severe storms possible Friday

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Today is the last of the hot days in Siouxland, with highs expected to reach the upper 80s to even low 90s. Temperatures will begin to cool down tomorrow once a cold front arrives. When the cold front moves in it will trigger storms across Siouxland,...
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

National Weather Service To Survey Damage From Severe Storms, Including Possible Tornado In Franconia Township, Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The National Weather Service will be out surveying damage from severe storms during the overnight hours Thursday, including a possible tornado in Montgomery County. The tornado may have been in Franconia Township. Chopper 3 was over the damage left behind on Thursday morning. Video shows some significant damage to a roof, an umbrella toppled over a fence and some trees were completely uprooted. One tree snapped and just missed a house. People who live in the home say they opened their front door and save a massive tree. Off to the side, another tree can be seen crushing a car. There...
EnvironmentWNEM

Rinse. Repeat!

Hot and humid weather continued on Thursday, but we kept storms out of the area! That looks like a trend that will continue toward the weekend!. Stop us if this sounds familiar. Quiet weather marches on for tonight, as high pressure continues to hover over the Great Lakes! Expect mostly clear skies, with the same warm and muggy conditions as the last couple of nights. Also a possibility will be some isolated fog. Not a widespread issue, but could lead to a few pockets of reduced visibility here and there. Lows in the mid 60s with light and variable winds.
EnvironmentWNEM

Rinse. Repeat!

Hot and humid weather continued on Thursday, but we kept storms out of the area! That looks like a trend that will continue toward the weekend!. Stop us if this sounds familiar. Quiet weather marches on for tonight, as high pressure continues to hover over the Great Lakes! Expect mostly clear skies, with the same warm and muggy conditions as the last couple of nights. Also a possibility will be some isolated fog. Not a widespread issue, but could lead to a few pockets of reduced visibility here and there. Lows in the mid 60s with light and variable winds.
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 19:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado...and southwestern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado...and southwestern Nebraska. Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Yuma County in northeastern Colorado * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 730 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Holyoke to 14 miles northwest of Wray to 4 miles south of Eckley, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Yuma County, including the following locations Alvin and Wauneta. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 247 and 270. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy