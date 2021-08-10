Street Talk: Stop looking at my beard

We say we love to travel; YEAH, RIGHT! When it comes to air travel what we mean is we hate traveling, we just love being someplace else! This week on Street Talk and Other Stuff, Mike “Maddog” Magnotti is join by Melissa Kenady–a nice, sweet woman whom an airline carrier has decided is persona non grata! Tune in and get to know this local gal whom American Airlines has decided belongs on their “no fly list,” along with the likes of other ner’ do wells like terrorists and anti-vaxxers!