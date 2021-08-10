Street Talk: Stop looking at my beard
While I was on vacation a few weeks ago, I got stranded in the deep woods of Buckfield during a thunderstorm that seemed to be out to get me, personally. Sensing that I probably wouldn’t enjoy the feeling of a lightning strike straight up my tailpipe, I promptly pulled up next to the tallest, thickest tree I could find and parked the bike. The tree was big enough that it wouldn’t topple, I reasoned, and the canopy was thick enough that it would provide some shelter from the driving rain (it didn’t).www.sunjournal.com
Comments / 0