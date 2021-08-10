Cancel
Space station supplies launched with a pizza delivery for 7

By MARCIA DUNN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — Northrop Grumman's latest space station delivery includes pizza for seven.

The company's Cygnus cargo ship rocketed away from Virginia’s eastern shore Tuesday. It should reach the International Space Station on Thursday.

The 8,200-pound (3,700-kilogram) shipment includes fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwi, along with a pizza kit and cheese smorgasbord for the seven station astronauts.

Also flying: a mounting bracket for new solar wings launching to the orbiting lab next year, a material simulating moon dust and dirt that will be used to create items from the space station's 3D printer, slime mold for a French educational experiment called Blob and an infrared-detecting device meant as a prototype for future tracking satellites.

It is Northrop Grumman’s 16th supply run for NASA and its biggest load yet. The company's Antares rocket hoisted the capsule from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility.

“Aloha to the S.S. Ellison Onizuka,” Northrop Grumman said via Launch Control minutes before liftoff. The capsule was named for Hawaii’s Onizuka, the first Asian American in space who died in the 1986 Challenger launch disaster.

NASA's other shipper, SpaceX, will follow with a cargo run in a few weeks.

The space station is currently home to three Americans, two Russians, one French and one Japanese.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
Aerospace & Defensesingularityhub.com

Flight Testing Will Soon Start on the World’s Fastest Reusable Aircraft

Last week, NASA released a timelapse video showing construction of a supersonic jet called the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (QueSST or “son of Concorde” for short). The experimental aircraft is designed to fly faster than the speed of sound without producing the telltale sonic booms that were part of what led to the Concorde being retired back in 2003.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Here's How the Chinese Tiangong Space Station Compares to the ISS

For 22 years the International Space Station (ISS) was the only station in orbit (except for a brief period from 1986 to 2001 when the Russian Mir station was in operation). A multinational collaborative project involving five participating space agencies (United States, Russia, Japan, Canada, and the European Space Agency), the orbiting station dominated space, but now it has competition.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 12 August, 2021 - Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Arrives

The Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft's hatch was opened this afternoon after successful rendezvous and berthing operations. At 6:07 a.m. EDT, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur used the International Space Station's robotic Canadarm2 to grapple the Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet monitored Cygnus systems during its approach. Cygnus was then bolted into place on the International Space Station's Earth-facing port of the Unity module at 9:42 a.m. EDT. Cygnus will remain at the space station for about three months until the spacecraft departs in November.
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Cygnus Approaching Station Now Live on NASA TV

A Northrop Grumman cargo ship carrying more than 8,200 pounds of science and research investigations, supplies, and hardware is set to arrive at the International Space Station early this morning. The uncrewed Cygnus spacecraft launched at 6:01 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 10 on an Antares rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Stuck valves on Boeing's Starliner keep critical space station test flight on hold

Boeing's Starliner capsule is still under repair as the company works to figure out what's going on with its faulty valves. Following a multitude of delays, Starliner has no new launch date set for its Orbital Flight Test 2 (OFT-2) mission to the International Space Station as Boeing teams continue to "work around the clock" to fix the valve issues that grounded the craft last week and continue to delay a liftoff, the company announced in a statement today (Aug. 12). So far, teams have repaired nine of the craft's 13 problematic valves.
Aerospace & DefenseVoice of America

Cargo Ship Arrives at International Space Station

A supply ship built by aerospace company Northrop Grumman arrived at the International Space Station Thursday, delivering 3,700-kilograms of cargo to the orbiting laboratory, the largest load ever. The Cygnus was captured by NASA Astronaut Meghan McArthur using the station's robotic arm. She guided it to the berthing port on...
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

NG-16 arrives at ISS, Northrop Grumman talks Cygnus’ future use

After a 36 hour phasing profile, the S.S. Ellison Onizuka cargo ship, part of Northrop Grumman’s NG-16 mission, has arrived at the International Space Station (ISS). Safely in the grip of Canadarm2, Cygnus was attached to the nadir port of the Unity (Node-1) module for the multi-month cargo delivery and removal process.
Aerospace & DefenseWAVY News 10

Latest shipment to space station includes pizza kit, cheese smorgasbord

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Northrop Grumman’s latest space station delivery includes pizza for seven. The company’s Cygnus cargo ship rocketed away from Virginia’s eastern shore Tuesday. It should reach the International Space Station on Thursday. The 8,200-pound (3,700-kilogram) shipment includes fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwi, along with a pizza...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Cygnus Resupply Capsule Reaches International Space Station

Northrop Grumman’s 16th NASA-contracted Cygnus cargo capsule rendezvoused with the International Space Station early Aug. 12, where it was grappled using Canada’s 58-ft.-long robot arm and berthed to the seven-person orbital lab’s U.S. segment Unity module. Working from a command post in the station... Subscription Required. Cygnus Resupply Capsule Reaches...
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Cygnus on its Way to Station as Crew Maintains Research

The Expedition 65 crew is getting ready for the arrival of Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo craft when it arrives Thursday morning. The International Space Station residents also continued microgravity research while preparing for an upcoming spacewalk today. NASA TV will begin its broadcast of the Cygnus space freighter’s approach and...
Aerospace & DefenseDaily News

Watch replay: Antares rocket launch to International Space Station

The launch of the Antares rocket to the International Space Station took off Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6:01 p.m. from the Wallops Flight Facility. The resupply mission, which was Northrop Grumman’s 16th contracted mission with NASA, delivered about 8,200 pounds of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware to the International Space Station.
Aerospace & DefenseAugusta Free Press

Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport launches mission to International Space Station

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority, NASA Wallops Flight Facility, and Northrop Grumman celebrate the successful launch of the 16th cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station. The mission, named NG-16, launched today at 6:01 p.m. EDT from the Mid-Atlantic Regional...

