Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Lewis Pugh takes on his ‘most challenging’ swim to highlight climate crisis

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVdH0_0bNpTYcX00
Lewis Pugh will undertake his coldest swim yet (Kelvin Trautman/PA)

Endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh plans to undertake what he describes as the coldest swim on Earth to highlight the speed at which the planet is melting.

Mr Pugh, who has swum in regions including the Arctic, Antarctic, the Himalayas and up the English Channel to push for action to protect the environment, is heading to Greenland for what he says is his most challenging swim yet.

He will swim across the 10-kilometre (six-mile) mouth of the Ilulissat Icefjord, in front of the world’s fastest-moving glacier, in near-freezing waters with a wind chill that can plummet temperatures to negative numbers.

The multi-day swim will require the UN patron of the oceans to travel much further than the direct distance of 10km in the water as he will have navigate around icebergs and floating fragments of ice, known as brash ice.

It is expected to take two weeks at the end of August and will be the world’s first multi-day swim in the polar regions, as well as the coldest swim on Earth, Mr Pugh says.

Mr Pugh will highlight the rapid melting in regions such as the Arctic as a result of climate change, before heading to crucial international Cop26 talks in Glasgow in November to urge governments to take urgent action on the crisis.

He is also calling for 30% of the world’s oceans to be protected as part of efforts to curb climate change – with healthy seas more able to store carbon and help protect the land against the impacts of rising temperatures.

The swim comes after the UN issued a stark report on how humanity is driving global warming, causing increasingly dangerous extreme weather, melting ice caps and glaciers and rising sea levels that threaten coastal cities such as London and New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eCfVe_0bNpTYcX00
Endurance swimmer and UN patron of the oceans, Lewis Pugh (Kelvin Trautman/PA)

Mr Pugh said: “What happens in the Arctic will determine the future of our planet and everything that lives on it.

“The polar regions are feeling the effects of the climate crisis more dramatically than anywhere else on Earth.

“If temperatures continue to increase, the polar ice caps will melt and sea levels will rise.

“Unless we take urgent action to decrease global temperatures by seriously lowering our global carbon dioxide emissions, low-lying islands and coastal cities will, quite literally, drown.”

He added: “The devastation of the natural world will affect every single person, every future generation and every creature, great and small, on this planet.”

The Ilulissat Glacier, which is a Unesco World Heritage Site, moves at an average of 30 metres per day and produces 10% of Greenland’s icebergs, some of which are over 1km (0.6 miles) tall and including – according to legend – the one that sank the Titanic.

This swim will be the most challenging of my career

Mr Pugh’s previous efforts in “Speedo diplomacy”, undertaking extreme swims in just trunks, goggles and cap as part of campaigns to drive action to help the environment, have helped protect vast tracts of ocean.

He is currently training in Iceland, before moving his training to Greenland ahead of his swim, which is expected to start on August 25.

He said: “This swim will be the most challenging of my career. The cold-water adaptation and training alone is gruelling and extremely intense on the body.

“But there is a reason I’m doing this. We are an ice-dependent species. Ice keeps our planet cool enough for us to live.

“The polar regions and high-altitude glaciers are melting, and our collective survival is on the line.

“No ice, no life.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Pugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Oceans#Climate Change#Himalayas#The English Channel#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
wnctimes.com

Climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying: IPCC

Science Daily -- Date August 9, 2021: Climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying: IPCC. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Scientists are observing changes in the Earth's climate in every region and across the whole climate system, according to the latest IPCC Report. Many of the changes observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, and some of the changes already set in motion -- such as continued sea level rise -- are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years.
EnvironmentSeattle Times

The climate crisis is also a crisis of capitalism

We’re way beyond denial now, as the new Assessment Report by the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change makes clear. “Warming of the climate system is unequivocal, human influence on the climate system is clear, and limiting climate change will require substantial and sustained reductions of greenhouse gas emissions.”
Environmentrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Key takeaways from the UN report on the climate crisis

Monday's report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) represents the most comprehensive and conclusive "state of the science" on the climate crisis: why it is happening, how it is impacting every region of the planet, how much worse things are set to get and what must be done to avoid the worst consequences.
Environmentbookriot.com

Hopepunk Featuring Creative Solutions to the Climate Crisis

From the author of the beloved national bestseller Migrations, a pulse-pounding new novel set in the wild Scottish Highlands. "So damn good. A page-turner that makes you think and has a huge emotional impact." -Jeff VanderMeer, New York Times bestselling author of Annihilation (via Twitter) Science fiction is often uncanny...
Environmentblogforarizona.net

The Climate Crisis is Already Here: Latest Bad News

The Washington Post reported, Humans have pushed the climate into ‘unprecedented’ territory, landmark U.N. report finds. The New York Times reported, A Hotter Future Is Certain, Climate Panel Warns. But How Hot Is Up to Us. Don’t sugar coat it. The Daily Beast succinctly says it like it is: UN...
EnvironmentTree Hugger

How Communities Can Reimagine Their Landscape in the Climate Crisis

Last month, when I wrote about the idea of an organized movement to depave our cities, Ted Labbe—a co-founder and board member of Portland-based Depave—reached out to me via email. It was, he said, “some of the best reporting” he had seen in recent years in terms of connecting localized, stormwater mitigation efforts to the broader climate crisis.
Environmentmarketplace.org

Pandemic moves are complicating the climate crisis

We’re picking up some of the apocalyptic themes from yesterday to talk about the drought and wildfires throughout the Western U.S., and how the folks who left the cities in the pandemic are dealing with them. Oh, and the climate threats to the gulf stream. The dark place sting does make an appearance. It’s not all bad though: There’s a new moon and a meteor shower next week, and we get to play another round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.
Global WarmingForeign Policy

The Realist Guide to Solving Climate Change

As you probably already know, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) just issued its latest report detailing what the world’s leading experts think is happening to our planet. Drawing on hundreds of rigorous scientific studies, it deals solely with the sources and physical effects of global warming. Subsequent reports—to be released next year—will address the social, economic, and political consequences. If you were hoping for reassuring news from this report, however, you’re going to be massively disappointed. For a sobering assessment of what it means, see this overview from the Economist or this quick explainer from Foreign Policy’s Christina Lu.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa is witnessing a climate crisis

The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its sixth state-of-the-science report, and it should be alarming for Iowa, the nation and the world. Climate change is powerfully upon us with heat waves, ice melts and extreme events occurring much more frequently and intensely than originally projected. In California, Greece and Turkey, climate change is evidenced by unprecedented wildfires. In British Columbia, Seattle and the Northwest, it caused a heat wave so severe the human signature of greenhouse gases was unmistakable. In Belgium, Germany, China and Omaha, climate change manifests in extreme rainfall and flooding.
Environmentthecut.com

We’re Almost Out of Time on the Climate Crisis

For years, climate scientists have been clear: If individuals and nations do not take drastic, decisive, and immediate action to scale back carbon emissions, then the hellish conditions we associate with extreme weather will become routine. Temperatures will rise at a withering pace, bringing sea levels ever higher as glaciers melt. Devastating wildfires, floods, heat waves, downpours, and droughts will be the norm. Despite these predictions playing out in real time, governments have largely failed to act in proportion to the crisis; now, according to a new report, we are very nearly out of time. The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change stresses that the targets laid out in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord “will be beyond reach” in the next 20 years without massive intervention thanks to an “unequivocally” manmade catastrophe.
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Stop blaming yourself for the climate crisis

John D. Sutter is a CNN contributor, National Geographic Explorer and MIT science journalism fellow. He is director of the forthcoming BASELINE documentary series, which is visiting four locations on the front lines of the climate crisis every five years until 2050. Visit the project's website. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.
EnvironmentTheInterMountain.com

Climate threat melts away

WASHINGTON — Journalism about climate change has a high ratio of certitude to certainty when reporting weather events or climate projections, such as this week’s U.N. report. There is a low ratio of evidence to passion in today’s exhortations to combat climate change with measures interestingly congruent with progressive agendas that pre-date climate anxieties.
Environmentearth.com

Humans are "unequivocally" to blame for the climate crisis

The effects of the climate crisis have become more widespread and severe much sooner than expected, and human activities are “unequivocally” to blame, according to the latest report from the IPCC. The assessment represents the most comprehensive study to date from the UN climate panel. The research suggests that recent...
Environmentdallassun.com

Insights for African countries from the latest climate change projections

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) - a body of the UN tasked with providing scientific information on climate change - has released a major new report, pulling together evidence from a wide range of current and ancient climate observations. It's the most up-to-date understanding of climate change, bringing together the latest advances in climate science.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Climate crisis: Overpopulation

On the subject of the current burst of global warming fear, let us keep in mind that the total effects of all adverse human activity is the product of the per capita amount each of us contributes, and our total number. The world population is now approaching 8 billion, without showing any tendency of slowing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy