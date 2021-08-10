The Beat Exchange – August 9th, 2021.

Early Monday morning, Venus—planet of love, money, and all things that bring us pleasure—enters its home sign of Libra. Even if your ideals and desires once felt clear cut, self-evident to the point of dullness, there’s space now to see alternate potentialities, exceptions to each rule. Then on Thursday, Uranus retrograde begins. Uranus spends about five months of every year in retrograde motion; during these months, the frenetic pace of the world outside might slow, giving you the chance to reflect and process, to enact the inner change that you long for.
Comments / 0