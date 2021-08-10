The Beat Exchange – August 9th, 2021.

Currently living in a digital age, many cultural trends are adopted via the internet. Living through the global COVID-19 pandemic, many people have started to innovate the ways culture and communities are formed. With the rising notion of blockchain capabilities and the slow adoption of cryptocurrencies, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) took center stage and artists have started to make millions. While NFTs are heavily associated with digital arts, we're beginning to see a rise in use-cases beyond it like music. Enabling musicians and artists to monetize from their creations directly, many of them are turning to applications to start their journeys turning their music into NFTs and selling it.