Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Space station supplies launched with a pizza delivery for 7

By MARCIA DUNN
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Northrop Grumman's latest space station delivery includes pizza for seven. The company's Cygnus cargo ship rocketed away from Virginia's eastern shore Tuesday. It should reach the International Space Station on Thursday. The 8,200-pound (3,700-kilogram) shipment includes fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwi, along with a pizza kit...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
109K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Canaveral#Northrop Grumman#French#Wallops Flight Facility#Aloha#Asian American#Americans#Russians#Japanese#Science Department#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseSlate

Spacesuits and Other Issues Mean NASA Isn’t Landing on the Moon in 2024

There’s a lot of ideas out there about how to make spacesuits better. There’s the MIT-led plan to create shrink-wrapped spacesuits based on the concept of negative pressure. Or a South Dakota School of Mines & Technology contraption that creates a wearable body monitoring system for astronauts. Not to mention a slew of nearly 50 companies that have shown interest in developing a spacesuit for NASA to purchase.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Boeing's Starliner launch, a critical test flight for NASA, delayed indefinitely as capsule heads back to factory

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft won't be flying to the International Space Station on a crucial NASA test flight this month after all. After a series of delays that began with a Russian module mishap at the International Space Station (ISS) on Starliner's planned July 30 launch date, followed by the discovery that 12 valves on the Starliner spacecraft were not functioning properly during preflight checks, Boeing announced on Friday (Aug. 13) that it would stand down from the current launch window. A new timeframe for the launch has not yet been announced and four of the valves on Starliner are still stuck.
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

Russia’s space program just threw a NASA astronaut under the bus

Russia's state-owned news service, TASS, has published an extraordinarily defamatory article about NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor. The publication claims that Auñón-Chancellor had an emotional breakdown in space, then damaged a Russian spacecraft in order to return early. This, of course, is a complete fabrication. The context for the article is...
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Post

A $500 Million Spacesuit? Welcome to NASA Contracting.

What’s the cost of a good suit these days? At NASA, apparently, it’s about $500 million. That’s according to a new audit of the space agency’s 14-year quest to design and build a new generation of spacesuits. Without major changes to the program, the new duds will take at least four more years to produce, thereby jeopardizing NASA’s plan to return to the moon by 2024.Just a few years ago, there might’ve been no way to feasibly accelerate that timeline. But thanks to the growth of the thriving U.S. commercial-space industry, NASA now has options beyond the traditional contractors who’ve long helped it build space hardware in-house. With the clock ticking, the agency should turn to America’s high-flying entrepreneurs to get the job done — and get the moon mission back on track.The high cost of exploring space has never really been popular with the public. Even during the heyday of the space race in the 1960s, opinion polls consistently showed that most Americans thought such programs were too expensive. In a survey last year that ranked possible space priorities for President Joe Biden’s administration, climate research was the top choice while avoiding asteroids was No. 2. Sending people to the moon or Mars ranked at the bottom.One way to elide this problem is to concentrate NASA’s spending in the districts of influential legislators, who have shown great skill in keeping the agency’s programs funded. The downside to this approach is that it tends to erode accountability, inflate costs and prolong programs that have little scientific justification. A notable example is the Space Launch System, a massive rocket initiated by Congress in 2011. A decade into development, it’s billions over budget and years overdue. Thanks to political patrons, however, it just keeps going.The spacesuit program has suffered from similar problems. Congress funded it with the idea that NASA would serve as the chief designer and integrator, while contractors would take care of the parts. In fact, giving work to contractors seemed to be largely the point: There are now 27 of them working on the suit program.Fortunately, a better approach has emerged in recent years. Rather than pay contractors to build equipment that NASA will eventually own, the government can instead pay them for services — such as ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station — while letting them keep the hardware. The idea is that competitive entrepreneurs, seeking profit as well as glory, will innovate and reduce costs. As one example, building SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket cost as little as 10% of what NASA likely would’ve spent using a traditional contracting approach.Such savings have opened up a lot of new opportunities in space. But they’ve also pressured lawmakers to back off on the patronage. Last month, NASA chose SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket to launch the Europa Clipper, one of the most important science missions of the decade. In previous years, Congress had required that the craft launch on the SLS. But technical difficulties, combined with an estimated cost of more than $2 billion per launch, made the pairing untenable. Using SpaceX’s rocket instead is expected to save taxpayers about $1.5 billion.That kind of bang for the buck is hard to ignore, even for the government. In April, NASA announced that it was seeking to purchase “spacesuit services” from commercial partners. The industry responded enthusiastically, with more than 50 companies expressing interest. In July, the agency took the next step, publishing a draft request for proposal for a commercial-bid process.
Astronomysuperhits1027.com

NASA To Study ‘Goldmine’ Asteroid Worth $700 Quintillion Dollars

NASA is getting ready to study an asteroid that is literally a floating goldmine. The asteroid, named ‘Psyche 16’, contains enough precious metals to make everyone on Earth a billionaire. Researchers estimate its worth at roughly $700 quintillion. Now NASA is launching a probe to get a closer look at...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Stuck valves on Boeing's Starliner keep critical space station test flight on hold

Boeing's Starliner capsule is still under repair as the company works to figure out what's going on with its faulty valves. Following a multitude of delays, Starliner has no new launch date set for its Orbital Flight Test 2 (OFT-2) mission to the International Space Station as Boeing teams continue to "work around the clock" to fix the valve issues that grounded the craft last week and continue to delay a liftoff, the company announced in a statement today (Aug. 12). So far, teams have repaired nine of the craft's 13 problematic valves.
Aerospace & DefenseDesign Taxi

NASA Is Plotting To Kill The International Space Station—When The Time Comes

What goes up must come down, but what happens when the ‘come down’ arrives for something the size and magnitude of the International Space Station (ISS)?. The huge entity orbiting in space is aging, and it will need to retire at some point. Although it’s not clear exactly when, NASA is attempting to find a solution to removing it from space and disposing of it after decades of priceless contribution, according to a report by United Press International (UPI).
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Here's How the Chinese Tiangong Space Station Compares to the ISS

For 22 years the International Space Station (ISS) was the only station in orbit (except for a brief period from 1986 to 2001 when the Russian Mir station was in operation). A multinational collaborative project involving five participating space agencies (United States, Russia, Japan, Canada, and the European Space Agency), the orbiting station dominated space, but now it has competition.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

Elon Musk says Jeff Bezos would be on Pluto by now 'if lobbying and lawyers could get you to orbit' as war of words heats up between billionaire space race foes

Elon Musk has hit out at billionaire space rival Jeff Bezos, saying he would be on Pluto by now 'if lobbying and lawyers could get you to orbit'. It is the latest barb in a war of words between the two that was kicked into overdrive when NASA awarded SpaceX a lunar lander contract over Bezos-owned Blue Origin.
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

NASA’s collaboration with BlueX SpaceX says “US will prevent it from landing safely on the moon” and Kasturi responds

The space company awarded SpaceX an exclusive deal worth $ 2.9 billion, which was criticized by Jeff Bezos. Blue Origin, a space transportation company owned by Jeff Bezos, on Wednesday criticized NASA for awarding a $ 2.9 billion special contract to SpaceX to get humans to the moon for space. In his statement, As mentioned above Fox Business, which will continue to challenge the decision of the American space agency and reiterates its claim that Elon Muskin earned the company.Priority treatment“.
AstronomyDigital Trends

Cosmonaut’s remarkable photo shows unusual view of ISS

A photo of the International Space Station (ISS) shared this week by Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy offers an unusual view of the orbiting laboratory. While most images sent from the space station focus on Earth, this one, taken from Russia’s Nauka module that caused a bit of a scare when it arrived at the ISS last month, shows us a small section of the satellite that’s currently home to a crew of seven.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Cygnus cargo ship arrives at International Space Station with its biggest NASA haul ever

A Northrop Grumman-built Cygnus cargo ship just made its biggest delivery yet for NASA at the International Space Station. The Cygnus NG-16 vessel was captured by astronauts wielding the station's robotic arm at 6:07 a.m. EDT (1107 GMT) on Thursday as both spacecraft soared over the Atlantic Ocean southwest of Portugal. The Cygnus supply ship was christened the S.S. Ellison Onizuka in honor of the first Asian American astronaut Ellison Onuzuka, who was killed along with six others in the Challenger shuttle disaster in 1986.
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

NASA's first ground drilling on Mars called unsuccessful

The Perseverance Rover's first drilling attempt on Mars was unsuccessful, according to NASA. The agency said, on Friday, that although the rover's coring bit and percussive drill performed as planned, the tube collecting samples was empty after the drilling attempt. NASA stressed the drilling was meant to give scientists a...
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Cygnus Approaching Station Now Live on NASA TV

A Northrop Grumman cargo ship carrying more than 8,200 pounds of science and research investigations, supplies, and hardware is set to arrive at the International Space Station early this morning. The uncrewed Cygnus spacecraft launched at 6:01 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 10 on an Antares rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy