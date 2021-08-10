Air Quality Alert issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 09:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-12 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Yuma AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 800 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 900 AM THURSDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Morgan, Washington, and Yuma Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Fort Morgan, Akron, and Wray. WHEN...800 AM Wednesday August 11 to 900 AM Thursday August 12 IMPACTS...Moderate to heavy concentrations of smoke from out-of- state wildfires will continue to move into Colorado and spread across the plains of northeastern Colorado throughout the day on Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Expect the heaviest smoke impacts in valley locations where atmospheric mixing is more limited. Some intermittent clearing is anticipated on Wednesday, however residual health impacts may linger from prolonged exposure to elevated smoke concentrations. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.