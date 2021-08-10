Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for De Kalb, La Salle, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: De Kalb; La Salle; Lee The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for La Salle County in north central Illinois Southeastern Lee County in north central Illinois Southern De Kalb County in north central Illinois * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 610 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mendota to near Tonica, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ottawa, Peru, La Salle, Sandwich, Mendota, Marseilles, Sheridan, Shabbona, Lake Holiday, Oglesby, Seneca, Hinckley, Somonauk, Earlville, Waterman, North Utica, Serena, Leland, Paw Paw and Naplate. Including the following interstates I-39 between mile markers 50 and 93. I-80 between mile markers 74 and 103. I-88 between mile markers 100 and 101. This includes... Sandwich Fairgrounds, Buffalo Rock State Park, Illini State Park, Illinois Valley Community College, Matthiessen State Park, Starved Rock State Park, and Tri-County Fairgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH