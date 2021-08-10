Reader Poll: What’s Your Favorite Okazuya on O‘ahu?

If you’re doing this, please stop: More diners than ever are making restaurant reservations and not showing up. One large Waikīkī eatery had 150 no-shows in a single day; after that, it eliminated reservations entirely and now only takes walk-in customers. At Little Joe’s Steakhouse in Iwilei and The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood at Ala Moana, 25 to 30% of customers cancel bookings or simply don’t show up every day. “After such a long spell of losses, and operating at a limited capacity, we are still trying to recoup. No-shows are one, two, five, 10 meals we could have sold,” says Jennifer Ohara, front-of-house manager at King Street’s Karai Crab, which had 30 no-shows on Saturday night. “It may mean turning away people. It may mean wait times are longer than they need to be. It also means keeping on staff we may not need for the entire shift, so not only do restaurants lose out on income, they are paying for staffing they don’t ultimately need.”