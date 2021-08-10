Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Oconee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 19:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Hartwell, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Anderson; Oconee The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Anderson County in Upstate South Carolina Southeastern Oconee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 711 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Seneca, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Seneca, Westminster, Fair Play, Townville, Oakway and Lake Hartwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH