Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Escambia Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Escambia County through 645 PM CDT At 610 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles southwest of Bratt, or 13 miles east of Bay Minette. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Escambia County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH