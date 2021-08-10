WV environmentalists condemn Gov. Justice for fossil fuel-favoring energy appointments following sobering climate change report

Monday brought a tale of two messages to West Virginians about the urgency of reducing emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. The first message came from 234 scientists from 66 countries who reviewed more than 14,000 peer-reviewed scientific papers to produce a long-awaited United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report that urged reaching net zero carbon dioxide emissions to stabilize the global climate and reduce extreme rainfall and flooding in West Virginia and throughout the eastern United States for generations to come.