Air Quality Alert issued for Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-11 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Eagle; Garfield; Mesa; Moffat; Pitkin; Rio Blanco; Routt AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 800 AM TUESDAY UNTIL 900 AM WEDNESDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Moffat, Routt, Jackson, Grand, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Eagle, Summit, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Mesa, Pitkin, Lake, and Park Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Craig, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, Meeker, Glenwood Springs, Eagle, Breckenridge, Central City, Georgetown, Grand Junction, Aspen, Leadville, and Fairplay. WHEN...800 AM Tuesday August 10 to 900 AM Wednesday August 11 IMPACTS...Moderate to heavy concentrations of smoke from California wildfires will continue to move into Colorado on Tuesday, affecting northwestern and north-central Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect the heaviest smoke impacts in sheltered valley locations where atmospheric mixing is more limited. Some intermittent clearing is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, however residual health impacts may linger from prolonged exposure to elevated smoke concentrations. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.