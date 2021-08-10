City’s longtime facilities chief to retire

HIGH POINT — Take a drive through High Point and you can see Tim McKinney’s handiwork.

The city’s longtime facility services director, McKinney has managed large construction projects like Truist Point stadium and the new police department, as well as those that might not get as much notice, such as the public art displays around town.

“It’s interesting — my very first project as a director was the addition of 10,000 square feet to the Leonard Street police department, and I am now concluding the construction and renovation of the new police department on Westchester,” McKinney said.

He’s decided this will be the last major project of his career with the city, as he plans to retire by the end of December.

By then, he will have 29 years of experience with the city, 27 of which will have been spent as head of the department that manages construction, maintenance and repair of city-owned buildings.

“I’ll be 68 on my next birthday, and it’s time,” he said. “I’ve got grandkids and family I need to see. It’s the kind of job that spills over into holidays, spills over into weekends, so there’s not been much of an opportunity to just say, ‘You know, I’m really, truly off.’ And I’ve just got a lot of stuff to do that I want to do.”

The projects McKinney has helped bring to fruition are too numerous to list, but some that he counts as highlights include the stadium, remodeling the council chambers at City Hall, several new fire stations, two recreation centers, the police firing range and classroom, as well as Phillips Park.

“It’s been an incredible opportunity to just work with many, many different contractors in all trades,” he said.

Another memorable project was the addition to the High Point Public Library, as well the addition of farmers market stalls and the children’s area outside the facility.

“My vision is that, eventually, it will all be connected and all go right back to the stadium. There will be a beautiful streetscape coming down Elm Street, and we’ll just be out there having fun,” he said.

Maintenance of existing facilities has also been a big part of the job, including his department’s work to replace close to $1 million worth of roofs and equipment using funds from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.

“One minute somebody might call and say, ‘I’ve got a light out,’ and the next thing may be, ‘We need to start a new project,’ ” McKinney said. “We take care of so many facilities.”

He said the new police station is on track to be fully occupied by October.

“The (information technology) side has been difficult. There are so many different requirements to operate a police and 911 center. You’ve got state approvals. You’ve got many, many different vendors that deal with the IT side of the house,” he said. “The building is done. We’ve got a couple of inspections to go on the existing elevators and the new elevators. The goal is to start moving in the end of this month.”

He said he hopes his successor is named soon enough to give him time to help bring the person up to speed.

“It’s been a fantastic career. It’s just been an incredible time,” he said. “Not everyone can say they’ve had a fulfilling career, but I definitely can.”

