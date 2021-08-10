Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kernersville, NC

Cone to expand operations

By Paul B. Johnson ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
Posted by 
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

KERNERSVILLE — Cone Health will undertake a major expansion of health care services for the Kernersville area, the second significant announcement this year of new medical facilities for the city along the Guilford-Forsyth County line.

Cone Health announced plans Tuesday for investing at least $14 million in its Kernersville medical campus.

Cone Health has received state permission to open an outpatient surgery center. The center will include two operating rooms, an endoscopy room and a procedure room. The outpatient surgery center will be on the campus of Cone Health MedCenter Kernersville at 1635 N.C. 66 south.

Design work is under way for the 15,500-square-foot building. Cone Health officials expect to begin construction next year, with an opening of the facility in 2023.

The facility will be used for surgeries and procedures that don’t require an overnight stay. Procedures covered range from biopsies and hernias to knee and shoulder surgery, according to Cone Health.

“The addition of on-site surgery makes accessing care locally more convenient,” said Deno Adkins, vice president of the ambulatory network for Cone Health.

The Cone Health announcement follows the February announcement by Novant Health that it will invest almost $50 million in an expansion that would give Kernersville Medical Center its first maternity service and heart catheterization lab. The expansion would add 60,000 square feet to the existing 222,000-square-foot hospital.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

Comments / 0

High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
3K+
Followers
216
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kernersville, NC
Guilford County, NC
Government
Kernersville, NC
Government
County
Guilford County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cone Health#Novant Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
Personal FinancePosted by
ABC News

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed. More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children. The first round of the payment went out in July. The payments stem from the Child Tax...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

July was Earth's hottest month on record

July 2021 was the planet’s hottest month ever recorded, according to data released Friday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NOAA’s numbers indicate the earth’s combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century average of 60.4 degrees. The temperature was 0.02 degrees above the previous hottest month, July 2016, after 2019 and 2020 matched the 2016 record.
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Biden admin backs Texas, Florida districts on mask mandates

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday offered its full-throated support for local cities and school boards in Texas and Florida that are defying orders by their Republican governors that prohibit mask-wearing mandates in schools. In a pair of open letters from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the administration...

Comments / 0

Community Policy