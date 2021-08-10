Cone to expand operations

KERNERSVILLE — Cone Health will undertake a major expansion of health care services for the Kernersville area, the second significant announcement this year of new medical facilities for the city along the Guilford-Forsyth County line.

Cone Health announced plans Tuesday for investing at least $14 million in its Kernersville medical campus.

Cone Health has received state permission to open an outpatient surgery center. The center will include two operating rooms, an endoscopy room and a procedure room. The outpatient surgery center will be on the campus of Cone Health MedCenter Kernersville at 1635 N.C. 66 south.

Design work is under way for the 15,500-square-foot building. Cone Health officials expect to begin construction next year, with an opening of the facility in 2023.

The facility will be used for surgeries and procedures that don’t require an overnight stay. Procedures covered range from biopsies and hernias to knee and shoulder surgery, according to Cone Health.

“The addition of on-site surgery makes accessing care locally more convenient,” said Deno Adkins, vice president of the ambulatory network for Cone Health.

The Cone Health announcement follows the February announcement by Novant Health that it will invest almost $50 million in an expansion that would give Kernersville Medical Center its first maternity service and heart catheterization lab. The expansion would add 60,000 square feet to the existing 222,000-square-foot hospital.

