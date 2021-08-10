Florida Middle School Teacher Arrested For Drug Trafficking

CITRUS COUNTY, FL. – A middle school teacher in Florida has been arrested for trafficking drugs.

On Monday, members of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU), along with detectives from the Special Victims Unit (SVU) served two search warrants that resulted in the arrest of Citrus Springs Middle School Teacher, 52-year-old Jeffrey Scott Brake of Dunnellon.

“I’m humbled to have such dedicated professionals in our fight against narcotics to make Citrus County a safer community. We have zero-tolerance for criminals like Brake who traffic life-threatening narcotics such as fentanyl,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “Narcotics are never a victimless crime. We will not rest until we hold criminals accountable for their actions.”

Shortly after 5 P.M. yesterday, officials served the search warrants at Brake’s resident off West Edison Place as well as an adjoined recreational vehicle (RV) on the property.

Upon their arrival, detectives located Brake at the residence. After securing the conveyances and individuals on scene, detectives located a glass pipe that later tested positive for methamphetamine in Brake’s pocket.

Detectives searched the RV and found two eyeglass cases that contained hypodermic needles and three clear, plastic baggies. Inside one of the baggies was a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing 1.8 grams.

A second baggie, weighing 2.3 grams, contained a brown substance which tested positive for heroin. The third baggie field-tested positive for fentanyl, with a total weight of 4.1 grams.

Detectives further located a credit card issued to Brake beside a digital scale within the RV. There was also an assortment of firearms, prescription pill bottles prescribed to Brake, and a variety of drug paraphernalia present.

Subsequently, Brake was arrested, transported to the Citrus County Detention Facility, and charged with the following:

Trafficking in fentanyl

Own/rent/lease a residence for the trafficking in a controlled subs

Possession of methamphetamine w/ intent to distribute

Possession of heroin w/ intent to distribute

Drug paraphernalia

Brake’s bond was set at $41,000 per the bond schedule. The Special Victims Unit (SVU) is currently investigating a companion case concerning Brake, and details will be released upon the conclusion of their investigation.

