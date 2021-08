PHILADELPHIA — If the Dodgers are going to close the gap between themselves and the San Francisco Giants in the near future, they will have to do it without Mookie Betts. Betts went back on the injured list with the same hip problem that sent him there for 10 days at the end of July. Betts played in five games after being activated but he experienced renewed pain in the hip over the last few days and was placed back on the IL on Wednesday, retroactive to Saturday.