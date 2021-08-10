Police say teen victim of latest homicide

HIGH POINT — A teenager was killed in a shooting at a house in west High Point Monday morning, and another teenager has been arrested and charged in the homicide.

The 16-year-old boy was shot about 7:45 a.m. at a residence in the 2900 block of W. English Road, the High Point Police Department said.

Police said late Tuesday afternoon that another 16-year-old fired the shots following an argument between the two.

The juvenile suspect was served with a secured custody order Monday night without incident. He remains in custody and didn’t appear injured as a result of the altercation, police said.

Investigators aren’t seeking any other suspects at this time.

This investigation involves both a juvenile victim and suspect and no further information, including names, will be released about the investigation, police said in a statement.