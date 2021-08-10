Four Inland Empire students participate in Bank of America’s Student Leaders program

Four Inland Empire students have been working as paid interns with local nonprofits this summer, in the Bank of American Student Leaders program. The 2021 Inland Empire Student Leaders are Diego Martinez of Hemet, a 2021 graduate of West Valley High School, working with the Riverside Art Museum; Emmanuel Okeke of Fontana, who will be a senior at Summit High School, working with the Inland Empire Black Equity Fund; Diya Theodore of Riverside, a 2021 graduate of Redlands High School, working with OneFuture Coachella Valley; and Jamaal Willis of Apple Valley, a 2021 graduate of Barstow High School, working with KVCR.