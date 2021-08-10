Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Forward Fund Announces Recipients of 2021 Postdoctoral Cancer Immunotherapy Fellowships and Awards

MILWAUKEE (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Forward Fund is pleased to announce the recipients of five fellowships and two technology awards, which support the next generation of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology experts through dedicated funding of novel research. These awards are financially supported through the Forward Fund, which was established by SITC in 2012 to stimulate the future of science, development and application of cancer immunology and immunotherapy through financially supporting its education and research.