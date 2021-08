CHICAGO (CBS) — Citing the “growing threat” of the delta variant of COVID-19, Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday announced a new statewide mask mandate for public and private schools in Illinois. Effective immediately, the mandate covers students, teachers, and staff in preschool through 12th grade throughout the state, including both public and private schools. Some school districts, including the Chicago Public Schools, already were planning to require masks for students and staff for the upcoming school year, but Pritzker said too many others have chosen to make masks optional, despite the growing threat of the more contagious delta variant. “Far too few school...