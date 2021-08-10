Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salida, CO

Salida Launches Short-Term Rental Survey

By Brooke Gilmore
arkvalleyvoice.com
 3 days ago

The City of Salida is conducting a survey on short-term rentals. It is generally accepted that short-term rental units (STRs)—defined as residential units rented for less than 30 consecutive days—have had a notable impact on both housing costs and the availability of housing the local, Chaffee County workforce. STR properties...

arkvalleyvoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
City
Salida, CO
Chaffee County, CO
Government
Salida, CO
Society
Chaffee County, CO
Society
County
Chaffee County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Salida, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workforce Housing#Short Term Rental#Str
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Related
Coos Bay, ORWorld Link

Coos Bay puts moratorium on short-term rentals

The Coos Bay City Council voted unanimously to put a moratorium on short-term vacations rentals after hearing from close to a dozen people opposed to the idea. The council vote will block any new short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods while the city’s Planning Commission and City Council look deeper into the idea and create new regulations to monitor short-term rentals in the city.
Monument, COFOX21News.com

Possible land development in Monument causing concern among homeowners

MONUMENT, Colo.– People living in the town of Monument continue to voice their concern over the possible addition of new land development. Nothing is set in stone, but development firm Becknell Industries posted on their site plans to create multiple distribution centers nestled in between I-25 and Old Denver Road. They say where it’s being built is designed for commercial use according to current zoning districts.
Steamboat Springs, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Short-term rental central: Bear Creek Drive neighbors say neighborhood beginning to feel like hotel

Torey and Willis Wodnik live on what they initially considered a quiet street filled with modest homes and families looking to raise children. As Willis was leaving his house one January morning, he was caught off-guard when he saw a series of snowballs fly across the road and hit the windshields of cars driving by. Assuming a child was behind the incident, Willis walked to the scene of the crime to tell the child to stop.
Leavenworth, WAleavenworthecho.com

Leavenworth Short Term Rental Agreements

The news of a new short term rental agreement passed by the Chelan County Board of Commissioners on July 27, 2021 left many wondering about the future of short term rentals. However, the City Of Leavenworth already adopted their own short term rental code long before this was passed. We...
Hendersonville, TNhendersonvillestandard.com

Judge finds city’s short-term rental policy unconstitutional

A Hendersonville ordinance banning short-term or vacation rental properties in residential neighborhoods is unconstitutional, a senior judge appointed by the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled recently. Robert E. Lee Davies of Williamson County issued his ruling in a memorandum and order filed in Sumner County Chancery Court on July 30. Davies...
Wrightsville Beach, NCfoxwilmington.com

Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen tables short term rental discussion

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A discussion on short term rentals in Wrightsville Beach is cut short Thursday night. Some residents in Harbor Island raised concerns after finding a home in their neighborhood listed on several short term rental sites. Town Manager Tim Owens started to discuss it at Thursday’s Board of Aldermen meeting with plans to get direction from the board regarding the possible regulation of short-term rentals and whole-house rentals on Harbor Island.
Olympia, WAOlympian

Olympia City Council approves rules for short-term rental properties

The Olympia City Council has approved new regulations for short-term rentals that will limit how many properties owners can rent out. The new regulations were created in part to protect the city’s affordable housing supply and targets two kinds of short-term rentals: vacation rentals, where an entire property is rented out, and “homestay” rentals, where the guest stays in the same property as the owner or another permanent resident.
Winchester, VAWinchester Star

City Council overrules mayor on 2 short-term rentals

WINCHESTER — Ever since Jan. 1, 2019, when Democrats claimed a majority of seats on City Council for the first time in 38 years, party members have voted as one on the vast majority of issues. That wasn’t the case on Tuesday when six Democrats defied fellow party member David...
House RentHalf Moon Bay Review

City prepares to open new short-term rental policy

The Half Moon Bay City Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, for its first reading of its proposed Short-term Rental Ordinance. The meeting will be conducted over Zoom. Under the proposed ordinance, the primary owner or long-term tenant must prove they live on...
Crested Butte, COCrested Butte News

Mt. CB updates short-term rental license regulations

The Mt. Crested Butte town council is making progress on updating the town’s current short-term rental (STR) licensing program to address some of the impacts that STRs have on adjacent properties, public services, public health and safety. The council hopes that this will ultimately improve the town staff’s efficiency and effectiveness in enforcing STRs, as well as improve the quality of life of community members who are affected by neighboring STRs.
Jamestown, RIJamestown Press

Council needs to establish rules for short-term rentals

As a full-time resident of Jamestown, and a person who herself owns a vacation rental property (in Vermont), I wholeheartedly support the idea of a set of strict guidelines for those who offer short-term rentals in town. The proposed ordinance, as outlined in The Jamestown Press, has some unusual characteristics...
Jamestown, RIJamestown Press

Council to talk short-term leases

The town council will meet in person Monday for the first time since March 16, 2020. Sixteen months of virtual meetings came to an end when an executive order by Gov. Dan McKee expired July 23. The action relaxed the Open Meetings Act to allow remote sessions in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. While masks are not required in the council chambers, Town Administrator Jamie Hainsworth said they are “highly recommended.”
AdvocacyTech Times

Subscription-Based Living And Short Term Rentals Are Revolutionizing The Way People Live, Work, And Travel With NUOVO

We have all heard of many different subscription-based services including entertainment, software, classes, food, beauty, personal products, medical services, etc. These services offer value, convenience, and personalization, making them quite popular with a wide range of consumers and specific niche markets. One thing most people have never heard of is subscription-based living, a new, unique concept brought to you by Nicolas Ortega, CEO, and co-founder of NUOVO, a Miami-based tech-enabled short-term rental management company. NUOVO partners clients with short-term rentals and manages properties for owners. Ortega and his team are launching a new, innovative, and truly unique subscription-based rental housing network that will revolutionize how people live, work, and travel.
Steamboat Springs, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs hires short-term rental compliance company

As Steamboat Springs City Council is in the middle of discussing the regulation of short-term rentals, the city has contracted with Granicus, a national short-term rental compliance service. City Council budgeted for the service in its 2021 budget, and Planning Director Rebecca Bessey said the city hopes to be working...
House Rentpagosadailypost.com

EDITORIAL: A Flubbed Town Council Hand-off on Short-Term Rentals, Part Four

A portion of the discussion, at the Tuesday, August 3, Town Council meeting about vacation rentals, touched on the ethics of participation by Council members who themselves own vacation rentals. This includes Council member Mat deGraaf (who was absent from this meeting), Rory Burnett (who submitted his resignation at the conclusion of the meeting) and Nicole Pitcher (with whom I personally found myself in substantial agreement, for whatever that is worth.)
Salida, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Salida Public Art Commission Meets T.J. Hittle to Discuss Upcoming Art Project

During the Salida City Council on Tuesday August 4, the Council voted to approve a Professional Services Agreement with Hittle Landscape Architects in a five to one vote. For months the Salida Council for the Arts has been planning a new public art project that will be located at the corner of First and G Street, the site of the old skate park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy