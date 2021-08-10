Salida Launches Short-Term Rental Survey

We have all heard of many different subscription-based services including entertainment, software, classes, food, beauty, personal products, medical services, etc. These services offer value, convenience, and personalization, making them quite popular with a wide range of consumers and specific niche markets. One thing most people have never heard of is subscription-based living, a new, unique concept brought to you by Nicolas Ortega, CEO, and co-founder of NUOVO, a Miami-based tech-enabled short-term rental management company. NUOVO partners clients with short-term rentals and manages properties for owners. Ortega and his team are launching a new, innovative, and truly unique subscription-based rental housing network that will revolutionize how people live, work, and travel.