Artistic Swimmer Silvia Solymosyová Shows Us That It's Possible to Skateboard Under Water
Took skateboarding 🛹 to another level 💧💪🏼 #underwater #underwaterdance #skateboard #underwatertiktok #подводой. TikTok star Silvia Solymosyová continues to amaze her 1.2 million followers with her mermaid-like qualities as she skateboards under water in a recent video. The 18-year-old artistic swimmer and underwater dancer skates into frame backwards then takes a series of flips with and without the board before skating out of frame on the water's surface like it's concrete. Her fluid movements have us all wondering if we should bring our skateboards with us next time we visit the pool.www.popsugar.com
Comments / 1