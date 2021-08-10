Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Artistic Swimmer Silvia Solymosyová Shows Us That It's Possible to Skateboard Under Water

By Angelica Wilson
PopSugar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTook skateboarding 🛹 to another level 💧💪🏼 #underwater #underwaterdance #skateboard #underwatertiktok #подводой. TikTok star Silvia Solymosyová continues to amaze her 1.2 million followers with her mermaid-like qualities as she skateboards under water in a recent video. The 18-year-old artistic swimmer and underwater dancer skates into frame backwards then takes a series of flips with and without the board before skating out of frame on the water's surface like it's concrete. Her fluid movements have us all wondering if we should bring our skateboards with us next time we visit the pool.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skateboards#Skateboarding#Swimmer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Florida Star

VIDEO: Skin Of His Teeth: Brave Tour Guide Films Giant Anaconda Shedding Its Scales

A 20-foot-long anaconda is filmed shedding its skin underwater by a tour guide who had gone snorkeling. Vilmar de Oliveira Teixeira took the footage in the river in Bonito, Brazil, on Aug. 6. Teixeira was swimming when he spotted the 6-meter (20-foot-long) snake under the water’s surface — just at the moment it was shedding its scales. Because he is […]
Musicbuzzfeednews.com

24 Photos Of Olympic Artistic Swimmers Looking Absolutely Fierce

Artistic swimmers may be some of the most elegant athletes at the Olympics, with their strength and ability to dance in water in perfect sync. But when still photos of their performances are captured, the swimmers seem to be possessed by the water and part of a completely different type of performance.
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Import #CarGirl Culture Finds Its Fast Track on TikTok

As the violet Scion Nebula 86 slams across the finish line at Import Face-Off in Las Vegas this past March, the thundering of Japanese engines is overtaken by the sheer force of the crowd’s screams. The car comes to a stop, enveloped in a cloud of smoke. The driver gets out triumphantly, her arm outstretched towards the stands. For fans of racing, the scene is anything but typical, as the victor, 20-year-old import racer Kaylee Crayton, stands at five-foot-eight and sports wholesome breakfast-cereal good looks; pulling off her onyx helmet as her hair spills over her shoulders as her lips stretched into a high wattage smile. She takes home first place and the title of Best Scion.
APG of Wisconsin

Natural Connections: Opening your eyes to what’s under water

The low, gray clouds of an approaching storm made the humid afternoon feel extra dark. Preparing to head home after work, I strapped on my bike helmet and latched my pannier to my rear rack. My sunglasses, however, got tucked into the back pocket of my high-vis vest. It was just too dark to wear them comfortably.
Sciencestartalkradio.net

Earth, Wind, and Water with Dr. Skateboard, The Armless Archer, and Jud Ready

About This Episode — How do you shoot an arrow without arms? On this episode, Neil deGrasse Tyson and co-hosts Gary O’Reilly and Chuck Nice break down more Olympics events– swimming pools, archery, and skateboarding– with materials scientist Jud Ready, “Armless Archer” Matt Stutzman, and physics professor Bill “Dr. Skateboard” Robertson.
Brazilvtcng.com

Giant water bugs: Skillful swimmers with a powerful pinch

I was sitting poolside with my children on summer day when another parent hustled her son out of the water because of a swimming cockroach. The cockroach turned out to be a giant water bug (family Belostomatidae), the largest of the hemipterans, or true bugs. These insects are typically found...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Teen who went viral skateboarding in a dress wins Olympic silver

A 13-year-old who went viral skateboarding in a dress five years ago became the youngest Olympic medallist in 85 years on Monday. Brazil’s Rayssa Leal finished second behind Japan’s Momiji Nishiya, also 13, in the women’s street skateboarding competition. Leal grabbed the attention of thousands when she was much younger...
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SportsPopSugar

Watching Olympic Athletes' Family and Friends See Them Win Has Our Eyes Watering — Again

With the Tokyo Olympics having come to a close before the Paralympic Games start in a couple weeks, it's time to look back at some of our favorite medal-winning moments through the eyes of the Olympians' family and friends. While they couldn't be in Tokyo due to COVID-19 restrictions, family and friends still cheered to send love to their beloved Olympians in recorded videos we couldn't stop watching. Whether they were high-diving, speeding on the track, or wrestling with opponents from the other side of the world, the athletes' loved ones stood by any screen they could find to cheer on their loved one.

Comments / 1

Community Policy