Artistic Swimmer Silvia Solymosyová Shows Us That It's Possible to Skateboard Under Water

With the Tokyo Olympics having come to a close before the Paralympic Games start in a couple weeks, it's time to look back at some of our favorite medal-winning moments through the eyes of the Olympians' family and friends. While they couldn't be in Tokyo due to COVID-19 restrictions, family and friends still cheered to send love to their beloved Olympians in recorded videos we couldn't stop watching. Whether they were high-diving, speeding on the track, or wrestling with opponents from the other side of the world, the athletes' loved ones stood by any screen they could find to cheer on their loved one.