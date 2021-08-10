Cancel
Frederick County, MD

County schools awarded $50K in grants to support STEM projects

By Jillian Atelsek jatelsek@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
Frederick County Public Schools on Tuesday announced a series of grants totaling $50,000 to fund science, technology, engineering and math projects at eight schools.

The money came from the Battelle National Biodefense Institute, which manages Fort Detrick’s National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center, and awards annual grants to FCPS teachers.

The partnership between BNBI and FCPS dates back to 2009, according to an FCPS news release, and aims to get “more students interested in and better prepared to major in math, the hard sciences or engineering in college.”

“FCPS students and teachers benefit annually from these significant STEM grants,” FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban said in the release. “I look forward to viewing the completed projects, which often spark interests in STEM career paths.”

The eight winners were selected out of 15 applications, which teachers developed during a six-week open competition period. The projects will be awarded between $2,587 and $14,953 based on their proposed budgets.

The winning schools and projects were:

  • Carroll Manor Elementary — Building Bridges in Early Education
  • Frederick High — Cadet Robotics: The Return of the Jedi!
  • Glade Elementary — Robots and Building Blocks: A Study in Critical Thinking
  • Gov. Thomas Johnson High — WIN: Wilderness Inspires Naturalists
  • Middletown High — MHS Science/Chemistry
  • New Market Elementary — Brick Science: Building STEM Engagement in Early Childhood Learners
  • Urbana High — Robotics at UHS
  • West Frederick Middle - Hydroponics in the Classroom

“I’m always amazed by the proposals we receive from the FCPS teachers,” BNBI president George Korch said in the statement. “They are thoughtful, creative and convey a real passion for finding new ways to teach STEM. We are hopeful that the students and teachers will again be able to showcase their projects as they did before the pandemic.”

