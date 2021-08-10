County schools awarded $50K in grants to support STEM projects

Frederick County Public Schools on Tuesday announced a series of grants totaling $50,000 to fund science, technology, engineering and math projects at eight schools.

The money came from the Battelle National Biodefense Institute, which manages Fort Detrick’s National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center, and awards annual grants to FCPS teachers.

The partnership between BNBI and FCPS dates back to 2009, according to an FCPS news release, and aims to get “more students interested in and better prepared to major in math, the hard sciences or engineering in college.”

“FCPS students and teachers benefit annually from these significant STEM grants,” FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban said in the release. “I look forward to viewing the completed projects, which often spark interests in STEM career paths.”

The eight winners were selected out of 15 applications, which teachers developed during a six-week open competition period. The projects will be awarded between $2,587 and $14,953 based on their proposed budgets.

The winning schools and projects were:

Carroll Manor Elementary — Building Bridges in Early Education

Frederick High — Cadet Robotics: The Return of the Jedi!

Glade Elementary — Robots and Building Blocks: A Study in Critical Thinking

Gov. Thomas Johnson High — WIN: Wilderness Inspires Naturalists

Middletown High — MHS Science/Chemistry

New Market Elementary — Brick Science: Building STEM Engagement in Early Childhood Learners

Urbana High — Robotics at UHS

West Frederick Middle - Hydroponics in the Classroom

“I’m always amazed by the proposals we receive from the FCPS teachers,” BNBI president George Korch said in the statement. “They are thoughtful, creative and convey a real passion for finding new ways to teach STEM. We are hopeful that the students and teachers will again be able to showcase their projects as they did before the pandemic.”