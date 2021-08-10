Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

2,600+ New Cryptocurrencies were Created in First Half of 2021

tokenist.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeither the author, Kai Morris, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The popular crypto asset database, CoinMarketCap, has listed 2,655 new cryptocurrencies in H1 2021. This is notable sign of growth for the industry shows just how much interest and innovation there is within the crypto market. Let’s examine some of the reasons for this growth.

tokenist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Vitalik Buterin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Latin America#Tokenist#Bull Markets#Digital Asset Adoption#Tradingview#Btc#Eth#Defi#Dogecoin#Dogemongo#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Marketstechstartups.com

Mark Cuban says Dogecoin, the world’s most valuable joke coin, is now the ‘strongest’ cryptocurrency to use as a medium of exchange; Elon Musk agrees

Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that started as a joke eight years ago, has now become the world’s most valuable joke coin. Dogecoin was founded by Jackson Palmer in December 2013 based on the popular “Doge” meme to poke fun at Bitcoin knockoffs also known as altcoins. Last month, Palmer said that cryptocurrency is a ‘get rich quick cult’ to ‘extract money from the desperate and naive.’
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Why Dogecoin Is Going Up and How High It Could Go

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE) is back on the radar of investors seeking the next crypto to explode. Dogecoin's price is soaring and has accumulated gains of 40 percent in the past 24 hours. The meme coin still trades under $1. Why is Dogecoin going up and what’s the price prediction?
Businessu.today

Elon Musk Claims Dogecoin Is "Strongest" Cryptocurrency When It Comes to Payments

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again stressed that Dogecoin fulfills the properties of a means of payment in a better way than any other cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he channeled fellow billionaire Mark Cuban, who recently told CNBC Make It that the meme cryptocurrency is the “strongest” medium of exchange because of its community:
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded the green in the early hours of Friday. What’s Moving? DOGE was up 1.35% at $0.275 in intraday trading at press time. For the week, the meme coin traded 36.85% higher. Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE traded 0.66% and 0.94% lower, respectively.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

The Graph (GRT) Crypto Could Keep Rising and Eventually Reach $5

Similar to most of the other cryptos, The Graph crypto has also seen wild swings this year. It started the year at $0.35, reached an all-time high of $2.88 in February, and dropped to $0.75 in May. The crypto has gained about 150 percent YTD. The crypto token has been on an upward trajectory lately. What's The Graph crypto price prediction and why is it rising?
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Dogecoin Barks At Resistance As Bitcoin Breaks Bull

Late Thursday night, Dallas Maverick’s owner and “Shark Tank” host Mark Cuban said on Twitter fans of the basketball team would receive special pricing for merchandise at an upcoming sale if paying with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). He has been a vocal advocate of the cryptocurrency along with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Why this ‘would be the biggest single event in the history of Bitcoin’

US Securities and Exchange Commissioner Gary Gensler gave what may be termed the strongest sign of support from the agency for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. Yet the crypto community is not exactly thrilled. U.S. regulators have yet to approve a BTC ETF, although more than a dozen companies have filed for approval.
StocksCoinDesk

Market Wrap: Ethereum Keeps Burning and Price Is Hot

“The 200-day moving average is pivotal in the day trader’s mind,” Matt Blom, head of trading for the digital-asset firm Eqonex, wrote in his daily newsletter. “A deeper dip to $40,900 will signal that the market is shaping up to form a new trading range, with $41,000 and $46,000 as the key levels.”
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Bitcoin 2025 Price Prediction: Will BTC Rise and Reach $1 Million?

Cryptocurrencies have rebounded from their 2021 lows and Bitcoin prices (BTC) are back above $45,000 even though they remain well below their recent highs. There has been a rise in most cryptocurrencies amid renewed buying interest. What’s the 2025 forecast for Bitcoin and can the biggest cryptocurrency reach $1 million over the long term?
Marketsambcrypto.com

‘I went in big, I put in a few million into Bitcoin…’

American musician, lead singer, and bassist for the rock band Kiss, Gene Simmons, has been very vocal about his affinity towards cryptocurrencies. From proclaiming himself as the ‘God of Dogecoin‘ to investing in other crypto tokens- the rock legend isn’t shy about voicing his support for the crypto market. In...
MarketsPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Why is Bitcoin Dropping?

The tremendous momentum in Bitcoin (BTC-USD), which drove the price from $10,000 to more than $60,000, has reversed, with Bitcoin returning about half. Bitcoin traded for reference in the $10,000s last summer and autumn before the soaring. Some reasons that then reduced the price include the increasing retail and institutional acceptance of Bitcoin and retail investors. Adoption continues to grow but is offset by the insecurity that led Bitcoin to drop in prices. As I write, Bitcoin appears to be back on track. However, there are several reasons why the Bitcoin Rally fizzled after reaching its all-time high. For more information, visit crypto loophole.

Comments / 0

Community Policy