2,600+ New Cryptocurrencies were Created in First Half of 2021
Neither the author, Kai Morris, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The popular crypto asset database, CoinMarketCap, has listed 2,655 new cryptocurrencies in H1 2021. This is notable sign of growth for the industry shows just how much interest and innovation there is within the crypto market. Let’s examine some of the reasons for this growth.tokenist.com
