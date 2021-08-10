Another Sunscreen Ingredient Is Raising Concern for Potential Health Issues

The sunscreen industry has had a rough few months, and today’s news isn’t making things any easier: A group of scientists from Haereticus Environmental Laboratory—a nonprofit that studies risks to health and the environment—has petitioned the FDA to remove all sunscreens containing the active ingredient octocrylene from the market. The reason? They believe products made with this chemical may contain benzophenone, a suspected carcinogen that may cause endocrine disruption (when chemicals interfere with the body’s hormonal systems).