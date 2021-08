Federal agents arrested a man on Wednesday who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a George Washington costume during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The FBI said in an affidavit that it had received an anonymous online tip on Feb. 26 from someone who claimed that an employee of Yoder Lock and Key in Nevada, Missouri, was involved in the Capitol riot. The tipster said they were unsure of the man’s first name but knew “he was inside the Capitol and was dressed as George Washington” on Jan. 6, according to the affidavit.