The 15 Best Places to See the Northern Lights

Check the aurora borealis off your bucket list. These destinations will inspire even the most experienced aurora chaser. The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are a spectacular natural light show visible at certain times of the year in the northern hemisphere. This phenomenon occurs when electrically charged particles from the sun enter the Earth's atmosphere and collide with gaseous particles, such as oxygen and nitrogen. The experience is surreal, with vibrant hues of blue, green, pink and violet dancing across the night sky. The best places to see the aurora borealis offer little to no light pollution and clear skies. Many top viewing spots have websites with aurora trackers and staff members at some hotels will wake up visitors when the lights appear (if requested). Read on to discover the top destinations where you can see the kaleidoscopic northern lights.