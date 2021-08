I’m gonna draw an inelegant parallel, and you’re going to forgive me because I’ve been awake and blogging for 38 straight hours. Among the many thoughts that kept coming to me when I considered what might go (and ultimately did go) down at the Trade Deadline, I considered what we got to experience together as fans with these players over the last five, six, seven years. We care so deeply today precisely because of what we shared. And nothing that happens now can change that. We were fortunate enough to lock that life in, and we can draw upon the memories whenever we care to, whenever we need to.