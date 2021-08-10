Special Weather Statement issued for Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chesterfield Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Chesterfield County through 800 PM EDT At 707 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cheraw Municipal Airport to near Chesterfield. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cheraw, Chesterfield, Cheraw State Park, Cheraw Municipal Airport, Northeastern Technical College, Patrick, McFarlan, Cheraw Fish Hatchery, Bay Springs Fire Station and Chesterfield Detention Center. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH