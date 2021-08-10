Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso County, CO

Air Quality Alert issued for El Paso by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-11 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: El Paso AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 800 AM TUESDAY UNTIL 900 AM WEDNESDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Morgan, Washington, Yuma, Elbert, and El Paso Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Fort Morgan, Akron, Wray, Kiowa, and Colorado Springs. WHEN...800 AM Tuesday August 10 to 900 AM Wednesday August 11 IMPACTS...Moderate to heavy concentrations of smoke from California wildfires will continue to move into Colorado and spread across the plains of northeastern and central Colorado throughout the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Expect the heaviest smoke impacts in sheltered valley locations where atmospheric mixing is more limited. Some clearing is anticipated on Tuesday and Wednesday, however residual health impacts may linger from prolonged exposure to elevated smoke concentrations. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Julesburg, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Akron, CO
City
Fort Morgan, CO
County
El Paso County, CO
State
California State
City
Wray, CO
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
City
Elbert, CO
City
Holyoke, CO
City
Yuma, CO
City
Kiowa, CO
City
Sedgwick, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wildfires#Air Quality Alert#Sterling Julesburg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
Personal FinancePosted by
ABC News

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed. More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children. The first round of the payment went out in July. The payments stem from the Child Tax...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

July was Earth's hottest month on record

July 2021 was the planet’s hottest month ever recorded, according to data released Friday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NOAA’s numbers indicate the earth’s combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century average of 60.4 degrees. The temperature was 0.02 degrees above the previous hottest month, July 2016, after 2019 and 2020 matched the 2016 record.
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Biden admin backs Texas, Florida districts on mask mandates

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday offered its full-throated support for local cities and school boards in Texas and Florida that are defying orders by their Republican governors that prohibit mask-wearing mandates in schools. In a pair of open letters from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the administration...

Comments / 0

Community Policy