Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 16:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 405 PM MST, Rain gauges in New Kingman-Butler along Thompson Avenue and North Bank Street have received more than 0.75 inches of rain in under 30 minutes as of 405 pm MST. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman and New Kingman-Butler. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
