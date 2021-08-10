Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ahead Of Turning 40, Beyoncé Talks About Where She’s At And What Her Next Decade Will Be Like

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If life begins at 40, Beyoncé has had a heck of a prologue. As the singer, actress, filmmaker and businesswoman approaches her 40th birthday next month, she’s reflecting on the incredible career she has lived so far and what she envisions for the next decade of her life. As you’d likely expect from the Black Is King star, she’s full of wisdom as she heads into her fifth decade as Queen Bey.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Queen Bey
Person
Rumi Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Harper S Bazaar#Disney Original
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Beyoncé Shares Rare Glimpse of Twins Rumi and Sir in New Ivy Park Ad -- Watch!

Beyoncé pulled out all the stops for her latest rodeo-themed adidas x IVY PARK campaign, bringing her and JAY-Z's own kids -- 9-year-old Blue Ivy and 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter -- to the chic shoot. Throughout the video, which was released on Wednesday, Bey's fashionable children can be seen adorably modeling various pieces from the all-new kids collection.
MusicPosted by
Yardbarker

Beyoncé gives rare interview as she approaches 40, teases 'music is coming'

Within the sprawling cover story, the 28-time Grammy winner assured that new music is coming sooner than later. "With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again," Beyoncé explained. "I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I've been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare."
MusicPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Beyonce Reflects on Turning 40 Next Month and Dedicating Her Next Decade to Love: “I No Longer Need to Compete With Myself”

Beyoncé has opened up, in a rare interview, about plans for new music, the pressures she faced early on as a Black women in the music industry, her feelings about turning 40 next month, and the “celebration,” “joy” and “love” that she wants the next decade to bring. In a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, the singer responded to the common question of “When can we expect new music” by noting that she has been in the recording studio for a year and a half. “After 31 years [in the industry], it feels just as exciting as it did when I was...
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Beyoncé and All Her Kids Star In New Ivy Park Campaign [WATCH]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The Carters, Jay-Z and Beyonce’, are truly creating a family dynasty as Beyonce’ has gone Sly and The Family Stone, as the New Ivy Park Campaign stars Queen Bey and the products of her hive 8 year old Blue Ivy and the 4 year old twins Rumi and Sir.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Beyoncé Reveals Why ‘Single Ladies’ Video Is In Black And White

In Beyoncé’s recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 39-year-old talks about her decision to make videos like, “If I Were A Boy,” “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” in black and white instead of color. “I remember being in a meeting discussing analytics, and I was told the research...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Engaging On Social Media And What She's Really Sharing About Her Life

After nearly a year of anticipation surrounding Billie Eilish’s next studio album, Happier Than Ever has been on repeat in the ears of fans all weekend. The collection of 16 songs is another ambitious work for the 19-year-old that touches on all sorts of topics including heartbreak, the pitfalls of fame, sexual fantasies and abusive partners. With the release, the singer/songwriter’s voice feels more raw and honest than ever but, according to Eilish, in some ways, she’s actually putting up more walls this time around.
Beauty & FashionBillboard

Jay-Z Models Beyoncé's New 'Flex Park' Adidas Collection

Jay-Z is supporting wifey Beyoncé and her upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas collection by modeling the pieces himself. On Tuesday (July 20), the official Ivy Park Instagram account shared a photo of the hip-hop billionaire mean mugging while sporting a neon orange collared shirt and shorts set with three white stripes on the sides. The mogul is also wearing a bucket hat that says "East Hampton NY." Roc Nation exec Lenny Santiago shared the original photo on Instagram.
New York City, NYpapermag.com

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the New Faces of Tiffany

Beyoncé's September cover story for Harper's Bazaar was released this morning, but one little nugget buried in the piece is the announcement that she and husband Jay-Z are the new faces of Tiffany & Co. The Bazaar Icons issue is the stuff of legends, of course. Each September they hold...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

What Jay-Z And Beyoncé Like To Eat, According To Chef Kwame Onwuachi - Exclusive

We know a lot about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's lavish lifestyle — from their penchant for Porsches (per Fabulous Life) to their collection of mansions in locations ranging from New York to Los Angeles to New Orleans (via Street Easy). Of course, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are humans like the rest of us, and that means they eat. But, what? It's hard to imagine them scarfing down Cheetos in a six-figure vehicle, or chomping on some popcorn in that house in the Hamptons which Behind the Hedges reported was worth $26 million. So what does please the palates of a couple worth, according to Forbes, over $1 billion?
CelebritiesBillboard

Beyoncé Brings Her Three Kids to the Rodeo for New 'Ivy Park' Promo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Beyoncé is making her new Adidas x Ivy Park collection kid-friendly by expanding its children's clothing line -- and now you can see the new rodeo-inspired release on her own family.
CelebritiesEssence

See Jay-Z Represent For Beyoncé By Wearing A Look From Her Ivy Park Swim Collection

And five other times he's reminded us that no one stans more for his wife than him. Jay-Z just proved that he’s the best person to model wife Beyoncé’s Ivy Park swimwear collection, and he didn’t have to step foot in a pool or show some skin to do it. The 51-year-old rapper posed in the upcoming Flex Park capsule collection while living his best live in the Hamptons. He was captured by photographer Lenny Santiago in the men’s shirt and short set, also donning a bucket hat and shades.

Comments / 0

Community Policy