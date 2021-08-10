Ahead Of Turning 40, Beyoncé Talks About Where She’s At And What Her Next Decade Will Be Like

Beyoncé has opened up, in a rare interview, about plans for new music, the pressures she faced early on as a Black women in the music industry, her feelings about turning 40 next month, and the “celebration,” “joy” and “love” that she wants the next decade to bring. In a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, the singer responded to the common question of “When can we expect new music” by noting that she has been in the recording studio for a year and a half. “After 31 years [in the industry], it feels just as exciting as it did when I was...