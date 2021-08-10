Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Rush County in central Kansas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 608 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nekoma, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Nekoma around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Rush Center, Hargrave, La Crosse and Bison. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH