Southern states experiencing spike in Covid cases

Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern states like Texas, Missouri, Florida and Arkansas are experiencing their largest single day increase in hospitalizations. Although the FDA has not advised a booster shot, Texans are taking matters into their own hands and receiving a third dose of the vaccine.Aug. 10, 2021.

NBC News

NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

