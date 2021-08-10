Atlanta looking into rehiring retired officers to patrol city parks

ATLANTA - Two recent murders inside Atlanta parks have citizens calling for more security. City leaders have been trying to find the best way to respond to the public outcry. The bodies of 40-year-old Katie Janness and her partner’s dog Bowie were found just inside Piedmont Park at the 10th Street and Charles Allen entrance on July 28. Just four days earlier, 17-year-old Jakari Dillard, a rising senior at Life Christian Academy, was shot following an argument with a suspect at the Anderson Park pool.