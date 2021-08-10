Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Migrant apprehensions at U.S. border hit 21-year high

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 200,000 migrants were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border in July, marking a 21-year high. Among them, thousands are testing positive for COVID. Mireya Villarreal reports from the southern border.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

CBS News

265K+
Followers
34K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Mexico#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Related
Brownsville, TXbigcountryhomepage.com

Secretary Mayorkas says U.S. is seeing an “unprecedented” number of migrants at southern border

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Secretary of Homeland Security Anthony Mayorkas visited the valley Thursday to address the ongoing border surge. Secretary Mayorkas held a press conference at the Fort Brown Border Patrol Center in Brownsville. Mayorkas acknowledge there has been an unprecedented number of migrants crossing the southern border these...
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Border crossings hit a new 21-year record and reach ONE MILLION in 2021 as Biden's crisis deteriorates even further with 212,672 migrants encountered in July - a 13% rise from June

Alejandro Mayorkas announced on Thursday that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered more than 212,000 migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border in July – yet another staggering increase as the border crisis prevails. 'Allow me to share with you the CBP enforcement numbers for July – 212,672 persons were encountered attempting...
ImmigrationPosted by
UPI News

Monthly U.S. border crossings surpass 200K for first time in 21 years

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Attempted crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border surpassed 200,000 in July, the highest monthly figure in 21 years, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data released Thursday. The CBP reported 212,672 encounters along the Southwestern Border in July, including 82,966 family members along with 18,962 unaccompanied...
Immigrationkjzz.org

What's Driving The Surge In Migrants At The U.S.-Mexico Border?

Border Patrol agents made an estimated 210,000 apprehensions along our southern border in July. It’s a record high in migrant apprehensions — like numbers we haven't seen in two decades. Now, the Biden administration is stepping up enforcement — implementing policies aimed at ramping up deportations and prosecutions of migrants...
ImmigrationSand Hills Express

U.S. increases border deportations, prosecutions amid migrant surge

The Biden administration is ramping up deportations and prosecutions of migrants crossing the southern border illegally amid a 21-year high in migrant arrests and concerns about the rapid spread of the coronavirus Delta variant. U.S. authorities are now flying Central American migrants deep into the Mexican interior using a Trump-era...
ImmigrationGazette

Border Patrol picks up 834 migrant children illegally sent across border in one day, a record

The Border Patrol picked up a record number of unaccompanied children illegally sent into the United States from Mexico on Wednesday, a sign the border crisis is worsening. Federal data released Thursday evening said that 834 children were encountered by federal agents on the southern border the day before. Each child was alone and without a parent or guardian, according to a fact sheet shared by the Departments of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services.
Yuma, AZNorwalk Hour

Migrants held by Yuma Sector Border Patrol at record high

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — The number of migrants held by the Border Patrol in the Yuma area has reached 2,500, a record high. Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky says the migrants are waiting to be processed at the patrol's Yuma, Wellton, and Blythe stations, as well as at a temporary soft-sided facility erected this year to help with overflow.
ImmigrationRepublic

Children stopped at border likely hit record-high in July

SAN DIEGO — The number of children traveling alone who were picked up at the Mexican border by U.S. immigration authorities likely hit an all-time high in July, and the number of people who came in families likely reached its second-highest total on record, a U.S. official said Monday, citing preliminary government figures.
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Massive caravan of 509 migrants, including 115 unaccompanied minors, stopped by U.S. Border Patrol in Texas border town less than 24 hours after 336 people were detained after illegally crossing from Mexico

U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered one of the largest groups of migrants in recent memory when a caravan of 509 people from Central and South America was stopped after illegally crossing the United States-Mexico border into Texas. According to the Rio Grande Valley Sector, agents assigned to the McAllen Border...
Immigrationnbc16.com

As border activity surges, are migrants contributing to Delta numbers?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - 210,000 migrants were arrested at the U.S. - Mexico border in July, a 21-year high, according to recent Customs and Border Patrol data. “Prior to the election, we were warning that this is exactly what would happen with these policies in place,” said former CBP acting commissioner Mark Morgan to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “We were ignored and we were dismissed and they went ahead with their open border policies and this is what we have right now every single day, our national security, as well as our public safety across our nation, is being jeopardized.”
ImmigrationNew York Post

Over 19K unaccompanied children reportedly stopped at US border in July

The number of unaccompanied children picked up at the southern border by US immigration officials likely reached an all-time high in July, and the number of families arriving in the US will hit its second-highest total on record, according to a report. ​More than 19,000 children traveling alone were picked...
ImmigrationLexington Herald-Leader

Truck of 'green bananas' smuggle 105 migrants from Mexico border

When the Texas trooper pulled over the semi truck an hour from the Mexico border, the driver provided documentation he was hauling green bananas, officials said. But something didn’t add up. The trucker didn’t have required paperwork and further perplexing was the company that supposedly packed the produce said it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy