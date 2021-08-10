Migrant apprehensions at U.S. border hit 21-year high

WASHINGTON (SBG) - 210,000 migrants were arrested at the U.S. - Mexico border in July, a 21-year high, according to recent Customs and Border Patrol data. “Prior to the election, we were warning that this is exactly what would happen with these policies in place,” said former CBP acting commissioner Mark Morgan to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “We were ignored and we were dismissed and they went ahead with their open border policies and this is what we have right now every single day, our national security, as well as our public safety across our nation, is being jeopardized.”