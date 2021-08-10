Great Geauga County Fair 4-H 5K and Fun Run to again benefit 4-H groups
On Sept. 5, runners will gather at The 199th Great Geauga County Fair to run in the third annual Great Geauga County Fair 4-H 5K and Fun Run. Running a picturesque route through Ohio’s oldest continuous county fair and scenic Burton Village, these runners will be helping support multiple 4-H clubs in the county: Geauga Engineering And Robotics, Geauga Prime Time, Breeders & Feeders, Plantmasters, and Geauga Caprine Kids, according to a news release.www.news-herald.com
