Premier League 2021-22 preview No 15: Norwich City

Guardian writers’ predicted position: 19th (NB: this is not necessarily Paul MacInnes’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) It was pretty bad for Norwich the last time they were in the top flight. Two seasons ago the trajectory went from unexpected victory against the champions in September to “bottom of the league but playing some nice stuff” by Christmas and laughing stock by May, when the Canaries lost their final 10 matches to become the first team to be relegated from the Premier League five times. It goes without saying that to avoid relegation this time would be a significant improvement.