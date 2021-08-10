Cutting medical school funds jeopardizes students like me. And it will cost Alaska dearly.

I guess I’m one of the “outstanding students” described in a recent interview with WWAMI (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho) faculty member Dr. Kristin Mitchell that was lost in the wake of the 2019 budget dispute that threatened the medical school’s funding. I was thrilled to be accepted in the first round for the class of 2023, and had planned to stay in Alaska to attend WWAMI. Instead, I and my family chose to accept an offer from another phenomenal school 2,500 miles away from my lifelong home, my parents and sisters, my son’s friends and my psychiatrist husband’s work – all to avoid future funding uncertainty. Now it looks like WWAMI-Alaska is on the chopping block again.