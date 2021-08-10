Letter: Healthy choices

Public health is often a thankless and invisible profession. When we hear the word “health,” we tend to think of health care: a doctor, dentist, nurse or health aide, the people who care for and work every day to keep individuals healthy. Public health also works to keep people healthy, but focuses on everyone. Public health uses data to understand what’s making people sick, get injured or die; encourages people to make healthy choices; works to change policies, from employee wellness programs to smokefree indoor air laws; supports pro-health infrastructure, like sidewalks and clean water systems; and recommends actions we can take now to prevent future harms, even years before it may happen.