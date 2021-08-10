Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Reportedly Growing 'Close' Again After 'Friends' Reunion

The actress was born on February 11, 1969 in Los Angeles. Jennifer Aniston has Greek roots, because her father moved from Greece to the USA in his younger years and met her mother there. John Aniston, her father, worked as an actor. Her mother, Nancy Dow, has also worked as an actress and model – but Nancy died in 2016. Jennifer Aniston and her mother had had no contact with each other for the last few years before her death. The reason for this was the biography of Jennifer Aniston published by her mother.