Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Reportedly Growing 'Close' Again After 'Friends' Reunion

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are reportedly spending lots of time together after the Friends reunion, leading to widespread speculation that they are finally an item in real life. Aniston and Schwimmer both admitted for the first time that they had crushes on each other while filming Friends, though they never acted on them. Now the two conspicuously single actors are spending more time together than ever, according to a report by Closer Online.

popculture.com

Comments / 2

Comments / 2

