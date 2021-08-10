Cancel
Idris Elba Playing Major 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Character in Movie Sequel

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdris Elba has revealed that he'll be playing a major Sonic the Hedgehog character in the upcoming movie sequel. The actor took to Instagram, to share an image from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, showing a white glove making a fist, with two small spikes at the end. A hairy red arm can just be seen at the top, coming out of the glove. Elba confirmed in the post caption that he will be voicing Knuckles, a hedgehog similar to Sonic who is sometimes and friend and sometimes a foe.

