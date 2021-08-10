Statewide Release of Information Regarding Law Enforcement Officers Subject to Major Discipline
Trenton – The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office today released information regarding New Jersey law enforcement officers who were subject to major discipline between June 15, 2020 and December 31, 2020. The information is being released in compliance with Attorney General Law Enforcement Directive 2021-6, which former Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal two months ago issued in light of this summer’s New Jersey Supreme Court decision authorizing the public release of certain police disciplinary information on a going-forward basis.www.ahherald.com
