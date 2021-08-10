Cancel
Entertainment

Robin explores his bisexuality in new Batman comic

By Dan Avery
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his 1954 polemic, “Seduction of the Innocent,” psychiatrist Fredric Wertham railed against comic books as immoral and referred to Batman and Robin, in particular, as “a wish-dream of two homosexuals living together.”. While Wertham’s research has been debunked over the years, it appears he was at least partly right:...

Entertainment
Batman
The New Superman's New Costume From DC Comics

We mentioned a little while abo on Bleeding Cool that the new Superman, Jonathan Kent, son of Clark and Lois, was getting a new Superman suit. That it will replace his current New 52-style suit. And that he will be suiting up in Superman: Son Of Kal-El #2 later this month. Writer Tom Taylor tweeted out a few pieces of art. A John Timms panel from Superman: Son Of Kal-El #2 will a more classic Superman shield than Jonathan has been sporting of late.
InsideHook

Batman’s Sidekick Robin Comes Out, And Years of Bigoted Analysis May Finally End

We’re going to guess a lot of you know that Robin is Batman’s sidekick. Fewer of you may realize that there have been multiple Robins throughout his 80-year existence. We’re also going to guess you didn’t pick up Batman: Urban Legends #6, an anthology comic published by DC this week, where the third Robin — Tim Drake, who was only brought into the comics in 1989 — has a “lightbulb moment” and accepts a male’s friend offer of a date, as detailed by NPR. Oddly enough, it’s unimportant enough that this self-realization is only one part of four stories in the comic.
Ten Batman Comics That Everyone Should Read

Batman is one of the most interesting and complex superheroes ever created. While he can be boiled down to a rich guy in a suit fighting crime, there is much more depth to the character that the film adaptations never touch base on. These ten comics show Batman in a wide variety of groundbreaking series that cement him as one of the most popular comic book heroes ever.
Robin — The Boy-Wonder –Comes Out As Bi-Sexual In Latest Batman Comic

(New York, NY) — Batman’s long-time sidekick is coming out as bi-sexual. Entertainment Weekly reports in the latest issue of “Batman: Urban Legends,” Tim Drake who is Robin in the monthly anthology series, is asked out by his friend Bernard. Drake responds, “Yeah…Yeah, I think I want that.” Robin joins other LGBTQ-plus superheroes like Batwoman, Iceman, Loki, and Midnighter. Some Batman fans and members of the LGBTQ-plus community took to social media and are praising the big reveal.
Batman's Sidekick Robin Is Officially Part of the LGBTQ Community

DC Comics hero Tim Drake — known variously as Robin, Red Robin and just Drake at times — came out as bisexual this week. Tim's sexuality came out in Tuesday's new issue of Batman: Urban Legends, written by Meghan Fitzmartin, illustrated by Belén Ortega, colored by Alejandro Sánchez and lettered by Pat Brosseau. Warning: More spoilers for that comic are ahead.
'The Batman' can do one revolutionary thing no movie has done before

“Sometimes it’s only madness that makes us what we are.”. One comic book quote arguably scratches beneath the surface of the Dark Knight in a more sufficient and succinct way than any other Batman story. Grant Morrison and Dave McKean’s 1989 graphic novel, Batman: Arkham Asylum – A Serious House on Serious Earth, explores the madness at the heart of Bruce Wayne better than any other comic, movie, or TV show ever has.
DC Comics Reveals Dick Grayson May Not Have Been The First Robin

DC Comics just revealed that Dick Grayson might not have been the first Robin to serve alongside Batman. November is shaping up to be a big month for The Boy Wonder. DC is calling it Robin month, and there will be more red, yellow, and green content than readers know what to do with. ROBINS #1 is the effort that will introduce a new player into the mix. Batman has had a sidekick for a long time. But, an assailant stumbles into the Robin support group claiming to have come before all of them. It’s a revelation that would shake everything up as Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Stephanie Brown, Tim Drake, and Damian Wayne all will have something to say about such a claim. Back when DC had their Round Robin Competiton, ROBINS was one of the possible series that could be picked up. A million fans weighed in and decided they wanted all of the young heroes front and center.
The Batman: Robert Pattinson Creates Three Distinct People, Throwback To Detective Comics According To Jeffrey Wright (Exclusive)

Jeffrey Wright is keeping himself quite busy these days. The Westworld star who was involved in one of the most mind-blowing reveals of the show's debut season is gearing up for the release of Marvel's What If...? series on Disney+ where he voices The Watcher before looking ahead to next year where he is an integral part of a new DC movie franchise. Wright steps into The Batman as Commissioner Gordon, starring under the direction of Matt Reeves alongside Robert Pattinson's titular Caped Crusader. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Wright opened up about working on the DC Comics movie, sharing some insight about the new Batman film.

