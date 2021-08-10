Russell Westbrook says he has nothing to prove joining super-team Lakers (Video)

Russell Westbrook is asked if he has anything left to prove as he enters a new journey with the Lakers. His answer is no. Russell Westbrook has accomplished a lot in his 13 years of being in the NBA. He’s one of the most explosive guards ever, racking up the most triple-doubles in NBA history as of this past season. He overcame bouts of injury that could have proven detrimental to his career, playoff woes with what could have been his forever home in OKC, and constant movement on the trade market that would make anyone’s head spin.