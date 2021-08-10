Still Stunning

Look up Holden & Johnson Architects and you’ll discover the Palm Desert firm has been specializing in high-end homes in the desert’s country clubs fir 30+ years. Then take a look at their work of this 3-bedroom, 4-bath house for sale in Rancho Mirage. Built in 1991 at Mission Hills Country Club, the home has been recently updated and still visually offers a stunning architectural display of clean lines and walls of glass that seamlessly bring the outdoors inside.