Ed Baine column: Providing secure, reliable energy

By Ed Baine
Richmond.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the temperatures rise in Virginia this summer, you might have questions about your electric bill and how you will be able to pay for your service as uncertainty over the pandemic continues. You also might want to know whether the electric grid will be able to meet heavy demand...

Virginia State

Luke Torian column: Virginia’s ARPA budget invests in working families

Joy Barnes has worked as a home care provider and nurse for more than 30 years. She is a mother, a grandmother and a proud union member of SEIU Virginia 512. Throughout the pandemic, Barnes has worked every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at two different jobs, risking her own health and safety to protect and care for her clients.
Kearney, NE

Stay the course for clean, reliable energy

THE AUTHOR Gwen Kautz is the general manager of Dawson Public Power District. As Nebraska Public Power District works to reduce its carbon emissions, it is inviting customers to share comments online or in person. The carbon reduction survey is available online at nppd.com through Sept. 1. Customers can comment in person at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Kearney at the Holiday Inn, Ballroom II, 110 Second Ave. Feedback from the Q&A sessions and the survey will be analyzed by Electric Power Research Institute and the MSR Group market research company. Results will be presented to the NPPD Board in October.
Boulder, CO
Mile High News

The Ponderosa Solar Garden will provide accessible clean energy

BOULDER, CO – The Ponderosa Solar Garden is currently under the construction to bring renewable energy to the local community of Ponderosa Mobile Home Park. This new solar garden is one of the effort from the City of Boulder to bring accessible clean energy and saving those who are traditionally left out from the solar market. The Ponderosa Solar Garden will be the first garden in the country that is owned by the city devoted for the low-income residents.
California State

California greenlights first-of-its-kind energy code to encourage electrified buildings

The California Energy Commission (CEC) on Wednesday adopted energy efficiency standards for newly constructed and renovated buildings that stakeholders say are the country's first statewide building code that strongly incentivizes all-electric construction. The 2022 Energy Code approved by the commission includes elements that encourage electric heat pump technology for space...
Energy Industry

Transmission for renewables in largest power market may cost $3B

The operator of the nation’s largest wholesale electricity market — PJM Interconnection LLC — estimates $2.2 billion to $3.2 billion of transmission upgrades will be needed to help states in the region meet renewable energy and offshore wind goals over the next decade and a half. PJM published the study...
Richmond, VA

Dominion Energy Sets Goals for Carbon-Reduction in Vehicles

NATIONWIDE — Dominion Energy has announced a plan to convert its vehicle fleet to ones that use clean or alternative energies. In an August 10 release, the Richmond-based company made the announcement that, as part of its Green Fleet Initiative, it plans to convert a significant number of its 8,600 vehicle fleet to those that use electric or alternative energies by 2030. This will help the company work towards its goal of net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions.
Energy Industry

Green Development LLC Discusses Corporate Demand for Renewable Energy

Leading scientists and public supporters have long touted the damaging consequences of fossil fuels on the environment, but getting renewable energy on the radar of corporate responsibility officials has been an ongoing concern. Many organizations are now recognizing the opportunity to capitalize on economic incentives and good karma points with the public by becoming carbon-neutral and are driving powerful changes within the industry as they do so. Green Development LLC, a well-known clean energy provider in Rhode Island since its founding in 2009, discusses evidence for a shifting corporate perspective towards renewable energy investments, their motivations, and what the future holds for this sector.
Posted by
NRDC

80% Clean Power by 2030: Achievable with Massive Benefits

This summer’s cascade of climate catastrophes—deadly heatwaves, fires, floods, and storms taking place on every continent—are telling our political leaders that there is no time to spare to deal with the climate emergency. President Biden has made climate action central to his Build Back Better agenda and to his American Jobs Plan. And the Senate budget committee’s budget resolution released this week included many major climate provisions that will make significant progress cutting pollution and building out clean energy, if passed.
Congress & Courts

Column: Sen. Smith, Congress up next to urge clean energy

Reading about the latest report from the International Panel on Climate Change, it is clearer than ever that action to reduce emissions needs to occur immediately. Minnesota’s own Sen. Tina Smith has championed the Clean Electricity Standard and has stated that it will be a part of a larger second infrastructure deal the Democrats will attempt to pass through Congress via budget reconciliation.
Energy Industry

An Industry in need: The demand for increased security measures and regulation of the energy sector

The energy sector, much like other sectors focusing on business and public works, is incredibly important to the national security of the United States. The energy sector encompasses everything, “from fossil fuels, wind, solar, and nuclear” power and, given how gasoline, electricity, and other forms of power are utilized to allow governments and persons to communicate, travel from one location to another, and live a comfortable, modern-day life, is of utmost importance to the national security and safety of the United States and its citizens. As with most other business, economic, and governmental sectors that are imperative to daily life, the energy sector is at risk from a variety of threats — the most glaring being cyberspace.
Energy Industry
TownLift

Dominion Energy commits to EVs following IPCC report

RICHMOND, Virginia — On Tuesday, Dominion Energy announced that they plan to convert thousands of company vehicles to electric or clean-burning alternative fuels by 2030. The company provides natural gas to more than a million customers in Utah. Below are Dominion’s full commitments: 75% of passenger vehicles, including sedans and SUVs, will be converted to […]
Energy Industry

Energy companies could use water rights for ‘green’ efforts

NORTHERN COLORADO — Two power providers active in the region might look to water to help in energy research, as well as their transition to clean energy, according to journalist Allen Best and Water Education Colorado’s Fresh Water News. BizWest is pleased to present the 2021 Women of Distinction —...
Energy Industry

Guide to Renewable Energy Investments

Renewable energy is the future. The declining supply of fossil fuels, like coal, and climate change, which carbon-based energy has helped the cause, are the two main reasons for our movement toward renewable energy. Renewable energy investment can be an attractive investment for many investors due to its potential, but it also may be risky due to the new technologies involved. If you are interested in building a socially responsible portfolio, here’s an overview of the renewable energy space.
Alaska State

Emerson Helps Alaska’s Largest Wind Farm Provide Reliable, Affordable Clean Energy

Sustainable grid solutions reduce costs by 65% and support the delivery of low-cost, renewable power. Emerson announced the completion of a digital transformation project to increase the reliability of clean energy generation at Golden Valley Electric Association’s (GVEA) Eva Creek wind farm. The project improves the management of Alaska’s largest wind farm.
Energy Industry

US names energy security tsar

A former member of the board at a Ukrainian energy company, the new appointee will be tasked first with monitoring Nord Stream 2. The US State Department has named Amos Hochstein, a former member of the board at the Ukrainian state oil and gas company Naftogaz Ukrainy, as its energy security tsar. “His immediate focus will be implementation of measures to reduce th...
Norfolk, NE

Town Halls Being Scheduled On Energy Reliability, Affordability

NORFOLK – A handful of public forms are being scheduled over the next week where Nebraskans are being encouraged to voice their support for an energy future built on a foundation of reliability and affordability. According to a release from the Nebraska Electric Generation & Transmission Cooperative (NEGT), they want...
Environment

How energy providers can prepare for summer heat with innovative solutions

Last summer’s record heat waves triggered a surge in power demand that maxed out supplies and led to outages across the West. This summer has brought renewed challenges though not (yet) as intense. But rising temperatures from climate change are just one challenge. California and other states are pushing to...

