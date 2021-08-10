KSI Is Coming to Roblox
KSI is the next artist performing a Roblox concert, and players will have the opportunity to check it out later this month! The rapper announced the collaboration on Twitter, alongside dates that players can watch the event. There will be hourly showings of the concert starting Friday the 13th at 4 p.m. PDT and running through Monday August 16th at 12 a.m. PDT. That should give most Roblox players plenty of time to check out the event for themselves! The event is being held in celebration of KSI's new album, All Over the Place. Viewers can expect to hear multiple tracks from the album, as well as a Q&A, a VIP rooftop after party, and more.comicbook.com
