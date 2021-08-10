Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

KSI Is Coming to Roblox

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKSI is the next artist performing a Roblox concert, and players will have the opportunity to check it out later this month! The rapper announced the collaboration on Twitter, alongside dates that players can watch the event. There will be hourly showings of the concert starting Friday the 13th at 4 p.m. PDT and running through Monday August 16th at 12 a.m. PDT. That should give most Roblox players plenty of time to check out the event for themselves! The event is being held in celebration of KSI's new album, All Over the Place. Viewers can expect to hear multiple tracks from the album, as well as a Q&A, a VIP rooftop after party, and more.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksi#Boxing#Rapper#Friday The 13th#Q A#Golden Headphones#Aotp#Ksi Bundle#Marcdachamp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Roblox
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Celebritiesdexerto.com

Jake Paul has surprising response to KSI’s Lil Wayne shade

Social media star Jake Paul responded to KSI’s taunting of him after the British YouTuber linked up with Jake’s idol Lil Wayne for a track, but it wasn’t the spicy response some might expect. For years, KSI and the Paul brothers have been going back and forth in online arguments....
Musiczapgossip.com

KSI and Lil Wayne join forces on new single Lose

KSI and Lil Wayne have released their collaboration ‘Lose’. The ‘Holiday’ hitmaker and the US rap veteran have joined forces on the new track, which the YouTuber-turned music star has hailed as timeless. Speaking of the track, KSI said: “I can’t believe I’m actually writing this. I have a song...
Musiclilwaynehq.com

Preview KSI’s “Lose” Single Featuring Lil Wayne

We first got word of this collaboration last month, and now KSI has announced a release date for his “Lose” single featuring Lil Wayne. According to the British YouTuber, rapper and boxer, he will be dropping “Lose” on streaming platforms this Friday, August 6th. You can listen to a sneak...
MusicThe Drum

KSI to throw a London-themed launch party on Roblox

Musician-turned-boxer-turned-gaming-YouTuber KSI is making a play for new listeners by engaging with online game platform Roblox to host a launch party for his new album. The interactive celebration is supported by global music companies BMG, Proper Loud and MBA Live, providing the perfect stage to showcase songs from KSI’s latest LP, All Over The Place.
MusicMusic Week

KSI confirms Roblox performance and virtual Q&A

Roblox is to host KSI’s first Launch Party on the platform. BMG, Proper Loud, MBA Live and KSI have partnered with Roblox on the interactive experience on August 13 (midnight UK time on Friday night). It will then be repeated every hour throughout the weekend until 7am on Monday (August 16).
Celebritiespocketgamer.biz

UK rapper KSI to host album launch party via Roblox

Roblox has partnered with UK rapper KSI to host the launch party for his new album, All Over The Place, via the online game platform. KSI, whose real name is Olajide William 'JJ' Olatunji, found fame as a YouTube personality and eventually branched out into several other avenues, such as music and boxing. Released on July 16th this year, All Over The Place is the UK rapper’s second studio album and has quickly reached the number one spot on the UK album charts.
Musicearmilk.com

KSI and Lil Wayne will not "Lose" [Video]

I will start this write-up with a confession: I literally just found out that popular YouTuber KSI aka JJ has an illustrious music career about a week ago after watching an interview with him and his erstwhile rival Logan Paul. That got me double backing into this man's discography and he definitely has an entire movement behind him as it is. On his second LP now, KSI has shown growth and versatility as he steps into a more melodic and out-the-box approach. Today he shares the visuals for the Lil Wayne assisted song "Lose," a track that blends soft rock, pop with a little bit of hip-hop on the side. KSI is in reflective mode and delivers a laidback melodic run over the guitar-driven midtempo backdrop, Weezy follows up with an energetic and impassioned chorus as the song rises in energy.
Video GamesComicBook

Fortnite Boss Teases "Crazy" Season 8 Event

According to Donald Mustard, Epic Games has some "crazy" story-related content cooking for the end of Season 7 and the start of Season 8. For those that don't know: Donald Mustard is the Creative Director of Fortnite and the CCO of Epic Games, and he's famous, among Fortnite fans, for teasing the mid-season and end-season events. And typically, he and his team make good on the teases, which is to say while Donald Mustard hyping up Fortnite should be taken with a grain of salt, he isn't known to hype irresponsibly. That said, this time Mustard is also leaving room for a ton of speculation.
Celebritieslilwaynehq.com

KSI – Lose (Feat Lil Wayne)

After first hearing about this collaboration last month and receiving a snippet a few days ago, KSI‘s “Lose” featuring Lil Wayne has now been released. The Digital Farm Animals-produced single will appear on the deluxe edition of the British YouTuber, rapper and boxer’s second studio album, All Over The Place.
Musicstereoboard.com

KSI Posts New Song Lose Featuring Lil Wayne

KSI has shared a new song, Lose. The collaboration with Lil Wayne marks the YouTuber turned music star's first material since his sophomore album, 'All Over The Place', arrived in July. Exploring a guitar-led, rock-orientated sound that builds to a catchy, anthemic chorus, the track's accompanying video will premiere on...
Businessbitcoinmagazine.com

Youtuber and Rapper KSI: I’d Give Everyone £100 Worth of Bitcoin

In a new interview with GQ released Friday morning, gamer, rapper, YouTube star and boxing crossover act KSI spoke about the value proposition of Bitcoin in ways that indicate he is beginning to understand Bitcoin as a long-term store of value. The musician famously reported losing millions trading cryptocurrencies with...
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Explore the New Stranger Things Experience on Roblox

It’s time to return to Hawkins, Indiana for a new adventure in Netflix’s Stranger Things: Starcourt Mall experience, now on Roblox for Xbox! Step into the iconic shopping center from the show’s third season and complete quests to score a retro collection of avatar items featuring costumes and accessories inspired by your favorite Stranger Things characters and monsters.
MusicNME

KSI and Lil Wayne go to therapy in video for new song ‘Lose’

KSI has added another superstar collaboration to his repertoire, teaming up with Lil Wayne for new track ‘Lose’. The release of ‘Lose’ comes just under a month since KSI released his second studio album, ‘All Over The Place’, which saw him link up with Future, 21 Savage and more. ‘Lose’...
TV & Videosdexerto.com

KSI agrees to fight Adam Saleh in heated DMs as tensions rise

YouTuber and music artist KSI has agreed to spar fellow influencer Adam Saleh in a series of leaked DMs as their beef continues to escalate following Saleh’s draw with Walid Sharks. KSI and Adam Saleh have been beefing back and forth for the past month. Their rivalry kicked off when...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Roblox Wacky Wizards: How to Get an NPC

Following the most recent update, you can now get Wacky Wizards NPCs in Roblox. If you’re wondering what you need to do to get an NPC in Wacky Wizards and what they do, you’re in the right place as this guide will explain everything you need to know. Getting an...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best Demon Slayer games on Roblox

If you’re a fan of the popular Anime and Manga Demon Slayer, the dynamic creators of Roblox have you covered with these polished, original games. Whether you’re looking for a PvP or PvE MMORPG experience or are looking to try an innovative Tower Defense game with your favorite characters, these games are sure to satisfy your craving.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Everything you need to know about the Roblox KSI launch Party

Roblox has been a pretty fantastic game for allowing players to do whatever they can think of. If you want to explore Shindo Life, Frontline Defense, Anime Fighting Simulator and all the codes that come with them, you can do so right now. Outside of this, Roblox have been great...
Video GamesIGN

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild Review

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild is now streaming on Netflix. Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild achieves something that very few video game adaptations do: representing what makes the source material special. The Netflix film does an excellent job with this, but unfortunately, it falls short in other important areas, like pacing and character development, that keep it from becoming one of the better gaming adaptations.
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...

Comments / 0

Community Policy